STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Migrants allege being held back by employers, not allowed to go home

Following an NGO intervention with the aid of district administration and the police, the workers finally left the premises on Saturday to return to their home states.

Published: 14th June 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

According to the Economic Survey 2016-17, the pattern of flow of migrants showed while the less affluent states saw more out migration, the affluent states were the largest recipients of migrants.

According to the Economic Survey 2016-17, the pattern of flow of migrants showed while the less affluent states saw more out migration, the affluent states were the largest recipients of migrants.

NEW DELHI: Even when Special Shramik trains have been plying migrant workers to their native places, there are many who are still stuck amid the lockdown as they are held back by employers and not allowed to go back to their home states.

“Our family is in distress. We want to return home now. But factory owner would not let us go,” said Roshan Yadav, a worker at a spinning mill in Chotila in Gujarat.

However, despite repeated requests to their employer, they were restricted from moving out of the premises. On June 10, they could not take the Shramik train from Ahmedabad via Surat to Ranchi despite their reservations after their employer withheld their payments.

Following an NGO intervention with the aid of district administration and the police, the workers finally left the premises on Saturday to return to their home states. Yadav who hails from Deoghar in Jharkhand is among around 100 other workers who were struggling with negotiating with their employer to return home.

According to the Economic Survey 2016-17, the pattern of flow of migrants showed while the less affluent states saw more out migration, the affluent states were the largest recipients of migrants.

“My family has been so nervous during the last two months because of the virus. They have asked me to return home. They say we should be together in this crisis.

"But our employer would not let us,” said another worker Rajkumar, 24, who hails from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. While the monthly mess charge is Rs 1,500, the employer deducted Rs 3,500, the workers said. “This is a typical example of bonded labour.

They were stopped from moving out of the premises of the factory. It would be considered forced labour as their payments were withheld, We were flooded with similar complaints from other factories and conducted rescue operations with district administrations. This is a pattern emerging amid the lockdown when employers continue to exploit interstate workers,” said Ashok Parmar, legal coordinator, Centre for Labour Research and Action which intervened in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers lockdown
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp