STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘No such book as the definitive book’:  'In Search of Heer' author Manjul Bajaj on writing hacks and more

Gurugram-based Manjul Bajaj is the author of several books. 'In Search of Heer', a modern, multi-layered retelling of the Heer Ranjha story is her latest novel.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Author Manjul Bajaj at the launch of her new book last year

Your writing schedule?  

For much of my writing life, I have written on all weekdays from 9:00am to 2:00pm. In the last couple of years, I have become somewhat lax (or maybe just relaxed). I write daily for some months, goof off entirely for others.

But when I am writing, I try and do at least 500 words a day. As a book progresses, the daily word count gathers momentum on its own.

I should also mention that my writing schedule demands an accompanying walking routine. I can only think on my legs, it seems. So unless I walk alone for an hour or two each day, the writing can’t happen. 

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

It puts me in a Zen state. Completely engaged, calm and gathered.

It is really the chief reason why I write, to feel that way.

Everything extraneous just falls away and there is just me and my writing in this space of absolute serenity. 

Writing advice you’d like to give your younger self?

That you’ll never write the definitive or ultimate book. There is no such book. It’s a chimera. Don’t break your heart chasing it.

My younger self thought of writing in very starry terms and of my future books as creations that would dazzle brilliantly.

My older self sees the firmament as full of stars of different brilliance and intensity, and feels it’s enough to be out there somewhere in the sky shining whatever light one can.

Your favourite books? 

There are so many writers who I read in my youth that had me completely in their thrall. It wasn’t one book so much as everything these writers had written.

Graham Greene, Somerset Maugham, Jane Austen, DH Lawrence, Thomas Hardy, Iris Murdoch to name a few.

To name a few favourite books from relatively recent times, there’s Nadeem Aslam’s Maps for Lost Lovers, Tan Twang Eng’s The Gift of Rain, Ruth Ozeki’s A Tale for The Time Being, and Amitav Ghosh’s Sea of Poppies. 

Literary success vs number of copies sold?

Ideally, a combination of both. To my mind it’s like chhole-bhature or dal-chawal or subzi-roti. You must have a serving of both.

Else, you end up feeling the absence of the one you didn’t get. If I had to choose one, I’d go with literary success. Numbers don’t mean much to me.

What’s a few zeroes here or there? I can derive a lot of joy from just the few readers who write to me every now and then telling me they liked my work.  

Favourite spot/s in Delhi you write at?

The thought of writing in cafes and parks is very picturesque, but I’m a hopeless homebody. I only write at home, at my desk in the study or with my computer propped up on a breakfast tray type of thingy on my bed. In the past year or so, since I became an empty nester, I have been running away from here to the hills to write at a stretch, undisturbed by domestic duties.

The long walks in the hills are gorgeous. Hopefully, they will permeate into the writing in some way.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
In search of Heer In search of Heer book Manjul Bajaj
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp