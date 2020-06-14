Special three-judge SC bench to hear journalist Vinod Dua's plea seeking quashing of FIRs against him

NEW DELHI: A special three-judge bench of the SC headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will hear on Sunday a petition filed by senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking interim protection from arrest in connection with various FIRs registered against him in states alleging that he had incited communal violence in the country.

The Delhi HC had recently stayed the investigation against Vinod Dua in an FIR which alleges him of spreading misinformation and causing communal enmity through his YouTube show.

BJP leader Ajay Shyam had complained that Dua made bizarre allegations on his YouTube show on March 30. According to his complaint, Dua said PM Modi used deaths and terror attacks to garner votes.

Dua has been charged under sections 124A (sedition), 268 (public nuisance), 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) on the basis of a complaint last month by BJP’s Mahasu unit president Ajay Shyam.

The police in Shimla had summoned him for questioning over a sedition complaint by a local BJP leader.

On Thursday, Dua was sent a notice asking him to appear before the police in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh police personnel arrived at his Delhi home on Friday morning to serve the notice.

In his reply to the notice, Dua said he cannot visit Kumarsain police station because of his health, age and the COVID-19 protocol for travel and quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had stayed till June 23 an investigation into a similar case filed by a BJP spokesperson, Naveen Kumar.

The court had said there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing the complaint.

