Uttarakhand government orders probes into death of pregnant woman, twins

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Days after a 7-month pregnant woman and her prematurely born twins died allegedly after five hospitals in Dehradun refused to admit her for delivery, the Uttarakhand health department and the district administration on Saturday ordered separate inquiries in the matter. The woman died on Thursday, five days after the death of her babies.

“An inquiry has been ordered. The demise of the woman and her children is unfortunate,” said Amit Negi, secretary, health. Amita Upreti, director general, state health department,has been asked to submit a detailed report. The condition of the woman deteriorated after she gave birth to twins at home on June 9. Both infants died soon after in the absence of institutional care.

The family of the woman alleged that they tried to get her admitted in a hospital for delivery, but were turned away.

Kamlesh Saini, husband of the deceased, Sudha Saini, alleged that his wife was turned away by Doon, Gandhi and Coronation hospitals and two other private hospitals.

They refused to admit her saying she had fever and maybe a Covid-19 carrier.

Saini, a daily wager, is from Bihar and has been living in Dehradun for more than six years. “We were chased away from Gandhi hospital saying that pregnancy is just 7-month-old,” he said. He has two children, aged four and 1.