BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone along International Border in J&K, US-made rifle recovered

Sources said the BSF patrol party of 19 battalion at around 5.10 am spotted a Pakistani drone flying on this side of IB in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:34 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: The BSF on Saturday shot down a Pakistani spy drone carrying arms and ammunition including US-made semi-automatic carbine rifle for militants along the International Border (IB) in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.Giving details, IG BSF Jammu NS Jamwal told reporters  on Saturday that BSF men patrolling in the Pansar Border Outpost (BOP) area in Hira Nagar sector noticed a spy drone coming from the direction of Pakistani post Thakurpura at around 5.20 am.“When it entered 200-250 meters inside this side of International Border and was flying at 150 to 200 feet from the ground, the patrol party fired at it and shot it down,” he said.

This is the first such incident in Jammu region.

The IG said during the search of the downed drone, a semi-automatic US-made M-4 carbine rifle, 2 magazines, 60 rounds and seven Chinese-made grenades were recovered. He added that the Chinese-made drone weighed about 17.5 kg and was carrying a payload of 5.5 kg.It is the first instance when weapons have been recovered from a downed Pakistan spy drone.

The IG BSF revealed that the drone had a winch mechanism with which the entire consignment had to be dropped to this side of IB and it had to fly back to Pakistan.

“They (Pakistan) had intention to create an incident here. A militant or OGW must have been present in radius of 1-1.5 km, who would have received the arms and ammunition,” he said.

The IG BSF said the weapons were meant for some Ali Bhai as a chit with his name was also recovered. According to Jamwal, the downing of spy drone and recovering of weapons from it is a big achievement and “we have foiled a major incident”.

Immediately after shooting down the drone, top police and security officials rushed to take stock of the situation. 

