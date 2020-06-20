Delhi government cancels leaves of all staff of hospitals, medical institutions

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Amid an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered to cancel leaves of all the staff working in its hospitals and medical institutions with immediate effect. The order directed hospitals to recall their staff to report for duty immediately.

“All MSs, MDs, Deans, and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties,” the order stated. The order also said leave of any kind will be granted to anyone under “most compelling circumstances” only.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday changed his order for mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients. Baijal on Saturday said it would be required for ‘only those who do not need hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation. The ruling AAP had been building pressure on the L-G to change the order. AAP leaders, MPs, and MLAs had all condemned the L-G’s previous order.

“As a Covid-positive patient - who is recovering in Home Isolation- I am appalled at the order issued by Lieutenant Governor. The Centre’s will create an atmosphere of fear among people and many might not get tested and in turn spread the infection to others,” said AAP MLA Atishi.

“The BJP government at the center is bent on dictatorship, why does the BJP want to keep those people who can be cured in their homes in a train coach in the scorching heat of 47 degrees? BJP leaders should stay in the fire furnace of the rail coach for two days,” said senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

“The compulsory quarantine order by the Central government is an unscientific and irrational decision. People under home isolation are recovering well now and they want to forcefully put people in train coaches” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash. It seems that the pressure from AAP leaders hit the mark as the L-G revised his order on Saturday evening.