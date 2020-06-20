STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, they said.

Published: 20th June 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:12 AM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s health condition has improved after receiving the plasma therapy, doctors treating him in the city’s Max hospital said on Saturday. On Friday, the 55-year-old leader’s health deteriorated after he developed pneumonia during the ongoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

He was then shifted to the Max hospital and administered plasma therapy. He is, however, still on oxygen support in an ICU ward. A close friend of Jain said, “Satyendra Jain has been given plasma therapy, after which his fever has come down.”

He added, “Apart from this, he has no problem in breathing. On the advice of doctors, he will be kept in ICU for another 24 hours.” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti also tweeted that Jain’s health condition is stable.

“Just spoke to the hospital and was relieved to know that Delhi Health Minister and my close colleague Satyendar Jain is stable now. Wish him a quick recovery.” Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, LG Anil Baijal and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. AAP leader Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panellist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for Covid-19.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out to be negative.

