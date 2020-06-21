Amphan scam sees TMC expel civic body chief

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress had received a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections apparently because of cut-money scam. Heat of corruption seems to have come back among the party satraps using the state government’s monetary compensation meant for victims of cyclone Amphan.

A panchayat pradhan submitted a list of 102 cyclone “victims” among them 91 persons were found to be either his relatives or party satraps who were not affected by the cyclone and the list even included his wife. The party high command expelled the pradhan. Party sources said such complaints have come from other cyclone-ravaged areas and a high-level probe is going on.

Trinamool’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the panchayat pradhan was suspended because of his activities which were not only illegal but also against the party’s discipline.

Two weeks ago, demonstrations took place at several places in Nadia and Hooghly districts after news of siphoning off state government’s compensation to party leaders’ bank accounts came to light.

According to sources in the ruling party, the biggest scam came from Garalgacha panchayat in Hooghly district where Narendranath Singh was the pradhan.

“The local residents first informed that Singh had included his wife. We asked the local BDO to verify the list. We were shocked when we found houses of 91 persons were not at all affected. Singh has been expelled from the party on Friday,” said the leader.