Iconic Jama Masjid restoration project halted due to non-availability of funds 

NEW DELHI: Restoration of the historic Jama Masjid is at standstill due to non-availability of funds.

Earlier, the project suffered a setback in July last year when the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to procure the stone and scaffolding required for the conservation of its domes.The repair works — undertaken in January 2018 — has been moving at snail’s pace since then.

“Previously, the work had got delayed because the contractor didn’t supply stones. However, the issue is resolved now. We want to resume the work but are waiting for funds to be released,” said an ASI official.

Though the mosque is not on its list of protected monuments, the ASI has been carrying out the necessary repairs and conservation under a special arrangement since 1956. The last major conservation work was done in 2007. The Delhi Wakf Board is the custodian of the mosque.

According to the officials, a couple of jharokhas (overhanging enclosed balcony) and one of its iconic minarets — which is open for the sightseers — need immediate attention. “Three domes have been restored. We have replaced old plaster and damaged stones in their interior portions to prevent seepage. We will now move on to jharokhas and the back wall of the mosque.

We want to take up the strengthening of the southern minaret and also change flooring stones, which have developed cracks,” said the official. The ASI started a fresh round of repairs at the mosque in January 2018, after it was noted that the building needed urgent repairs. The central dome, had also developed cracks.

Several stones on the fortification walls are also damaged. Parts of the eaves of all four chhattris (dome-shaped pavilions) of the mosque are chipping, and marble finials on the smaller domes on the northern and southern gates are broken. “Lockdown has also hampered the project. We are not sure when we can resume the restoration as the job requires the timely release of funds,” he said.