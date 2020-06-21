Ministries focus on yoga ahead of international event

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel urged people to perform yoga on International Yoga Day on June 21. Patel would perform yoga on the day at Purana Qila. Patel posted a video message on social media and urged all to post their Surya Namaskar video by using #10MillionSuryaNamaskar & #NamasteYoga on social media platforms to make it a public movement. It would create awareness among citizens, he said.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Tourism also focussed on yoga in its 33rd session of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar series. The webinar Yoga and Wellness- ‘An offering for challenging times’ focused on the basics of yoga as a tool to help improve respiratory health and immunity of the body at the time of the pandemic.

The Dekho Apna Desh webinar series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

In the webinar, Rishikesh was introduced as the world capital of yoga. Experts said yoga was a transformational experience for individuals looking for solutions for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.