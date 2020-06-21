STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Music festivals go digital in lockdown

After Paris celebrated Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) on June 21, 1982, every year since then, this day is populated with concerts and gigs from every possible musical genre.

Published: 21st June 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

After Paris celebrated Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) on June 21, 1982, every year since then, this day is populated with concerts and gigs from every possible musical genre. If you assume that 2020 will different with the COVID outbreak, that’s hardly the case. Many places are holding special digital shows to commemorate this day. The Morning Standard list the best of what you can catch and when.

The Piano Man Jazz Club
Those missing owner Arjun Sagar Gupta’s dexterity at the piano while belting jazz tunes, can watch him live. This electronics engineer and Fulbright music scholar has been performing since the early 2000s. His influences include but are not restricted to pianists such as Art Tatum, Erroll Garner and Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller, but also classical maestros such as Franz Liszt, Vladimir Horowitz, Bach and Chopin.
From: 7:00pm-8:00pm At: Facebook Live

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)
From Indian musical roots to Jazzified Broadway hits, NCPA has lined-up a good mix of chords and mellifluous voices. Broadway hits include The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar. The last performance will have versatile singer Javed Ali attempt Sufiana songs. These compositions will narrate the idea of love and longing with the beloved transcending manmade boundaries of region, religion and creed.
From: 6:00pm onwards  At: youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

Alliance Française de Delhi (AF) 
This Indo-French cultural will livestream French pianist Olivier Moulin, and Delhi-based Dutch cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas with her son, Ishaan Leonard Rao. There’s a musical band competition, ‘Faites de la Musique’, for its 30,000 students in India and the winner will win a free French course.
From: 6:00pm-7:00pm At: AF’s Facebook and YouTube Live

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)
All set to entertain and also spread the message of positivity and togetherness is the IIFA STOMP ONLINE – The Ultimate Virtual Party Experience. The line-up features Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani, DJ Ravi Drums, Akbar Sami and many more. STOMP ONLINE is in continuation of IIFA’s initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts – the digital concert series of multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians to share the feeling of solidarity against COVID-19.
From: 7:30pm onwards At: IIFA Facebook and Instagram

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS)
IPRS is  conduct a digital conclave with Music Plus – a part of #CreditTheCreators, an IPRS initiative to applaud music composers. The sessions will see Sameer Anjaan, Anandji Virji Shah and Lalit Pandit, Usha Uthup, Rajiv Vijayakar, Pavan Jha, and hosted by Mayur Puri. 
From: 4:00pm At: IPRS and Music Plus Facebook

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Music festivals
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp