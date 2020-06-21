Music festivals go digital in lockdown

Angela Paljor By

After Paris celebrated Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) on June 21, 1982, every year since then, this day is populated with concerts and gigs from every possible musical genre. If you assume that 2020 will different with the COVID outbreak, that’s hardly the case. Many places are holding special digital shows to commemorate this day. The Morning Standard list the best of what you can catch and when.

The Piano Man Jazz Club

Those missing owner Arjun Sagar Gupta’s dexterity at the piano while belting jazz tunes, can watch him live. This electronics engineer and Fulbright music scholar has been performing since the early 2000s. His influences include but are not restricted to pianists such as Art Tatum, Erroll Garner and Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller, but also classical maestros such as Franz Liszt, Vladimir Horowitz, Bach and Chopin.

From: 7:00pm-8:00pm At: Facebook Live

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)

From Indian musical roots to Jazzified Broadway hits, NCPA has lined-up a good mix of chords and mellifluous voices. Broadway hits include The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar. The last performance will have versatile singer Javed Ali attempt Sufiana songs. These compositions will narrate the idea of love and longing with the beloved transcending manmade boundaries of region, religion and creed.

From: 6:00pm onwards At: youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

Alliance Française de Delhi (AF)

This Indo-French cultural will livestream French pianist Olivier Moulin, and Delhi-based Dutch cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas with her son, Ishaan Leonard Rao. There’s a musical band competition, ‘Faites de la Musique’, for its 30,000 students in India and the winner will win a free French course.

From: 6:00pm-7:00pm At: AF’s Facebook and YouTube Live

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

All set to entertain and also spread the message of positivity and togetherness is the IIFA STOMP ONLINE – The Ultimate Virtual Party Experience. The line-up features Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani, DJ Ravi Drums, Akbar Sami and many more. STOMP ONLINE is in continuation of IIFA’s initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts – the digital concert series of multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians to share the feeling of solidarity against COVID-19.

From: 7:30pm onwards At: IIFA Facebook and Instagram

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS)

IPRS is conduct a digital conclave with Music Plus – a part of #CreditTheCreators, an IPRS initiative to applaud music composers. The sessions will see Sameer Anjaan, Anandji Virji Shah and Lalit Pandit, Usha Uthup, Rajiv Vijayakar, Pavan Jha, and hosted by Mayur Puri.

From: 4:00pm At: IPRS and Music Plus Facebook