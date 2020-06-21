Online admissions for UG and PG courses in DU begin

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The registration process for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and other courses began at 5 pm on Saturday. The registration process will continue till July 4. The DU admission process has started a little late this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The admission process will be completely online this year to ensure the safety of the candidates.

The announcement of cut-offs for various UG courses are expected to begin from August but the varsity will announce the schedule only after the CBSE class 12 results are declared. “This year the varsity has decided to go completely online with examination process to avoid crowd, rush and maintain social distance. This will also help students living in various parts of the country,” said Professor Shobha Bagayi, Dean Admissions.

The whole process, from registration to submitting mark sheets, calculating best of four and payment of fees will be done online. “To avoid any kind of fraud, fake mark sheets, the varsity has asked the state boards to provide results (a data or a link) of its students for certificate and mark verification. When the colleges open for teaching and learning process, the students will be given a week’s time to get their original mark sheets and certificates verified,” said Bagayi.

However, technical glitches occurred and the admission portal went down as soon it was launched. Admission officials, however, termed the problem as a yearly affair. “It is a regular issue which happens every year. When the portal opens for students, a large number of students open the link to fill the form, due to the immense load such problems occur. It shall be fully functional soon,” said a university official.

The students who wish to apply for both entrance based and non-entrance based subjects have to fill two separate registration forms. The price of merit-based course is `100 for UR and OBC category and `100 for SC/ST/PwD/EWS candidates. Those seeking admissions in ECA or Sports category will have to pay additional registration fee of Rs 100. The registration fee for entrance based courses is Rs 750 of UR/OBC category and `300 for reserved category. Candidates applying for admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports categories will not be required to appear for trial this year.

DU Admissions 2020:

Registration Fee - Merit-based courses

UR/OBC: RS 250, SC/ST/PwBD/EWS: Rs 100

Additional fee - ECA/Sports: RS 100

Entrance-based course - UR/OBC: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS: Rs 300

Cancellation fee: Rs 1,000