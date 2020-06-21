STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Online admissions for UG and PG courses in DU begin

The announcement of cut-offs for various UG courses are expected to begin from August but the varsity will announce the schedule only after the CBSE class 12 results are declared.

Published: 21st June 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The registration process for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and other courses began at 5 pm on Saturday. The registration process will continue till July 4. The DU admission process has started a little late this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The admission process will be completely online this year to ensure the safety of the candidates. 

The announcement of cut-offs for various UG courses are expected to begin from August but the varsity will announce the schedule only after the CBSE class 12 results are declared. “This year the varsity has decided to go completely online with examination process to avoid crowd, rush and maintain social distance. This will also help students living in various parts of the country,” said Professor Shobha Bagayi, Dean Admissions. 

The whole process, from registration to submitting mark sheets, calculating best of four and payment of fees will be done online. “To avoid any kind of fraud, fake mark sheets, the varsity has asked the state boards to provide results (a data or a link) of its students for certificate and mark verification. When the colleges open for teaching and learning process, the students will be given a week’s time to get their original mark sheets and certificates verified,” said Bagayi. 

However, technical glitches occurred and the admission portal went down as soon it was launched. Admission officials, however, termed the problem as a yearly affair. “It is a regular issue which happens every year. When the portal opens for students, a large number of students open the link to fill the form, due to the immense load such problems occur. It shall be fully functional soon,” said a university official.

The students who wish to apply for both entrance based and non-entrance based subjects have to fill two separate registration forms. The price of merit-based course is `100 for UR and OBC category and `100 for SC/ST/PwD/EWS candidates. Those seeking admissions in ECA or Sports category will have to pay additional registration fee of Rs 100. The registration fee for entrance based courses is Rs 750 of UR/OBC category and `300 for reserved category. Candidates applying for admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports categories will not be required to appear for trial this year. 

DU Admissions 2020:

Registration Fee - Merit-based courses 
UR/OBC: RS 250, SC/ST/PwBD/EWS: Rs 100
Additional fee - ECA/Sports: RS 100
Entrance-based course - UR/OBC: Rs 750
SC/ST/PwBD/EWS: Rs 300
Cancellation fee: Rs 1,000

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DU online registration DU online admissions
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp