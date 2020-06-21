STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Out on parole due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, petty criminals back in business

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has come as a boon to P. Silva, a petty criminal with a history of snatching, robbery and car theft.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has come as a boon to P. Silva, a petty criminal with a history of snatching, robbery and car theft. On April 21, the Tihar Jail authorities, concerned over the overcrowding in the jail premises, released him on parole. But instead of taking the opportunity to reform and leave the crime world, he went back straight into it. The 22 year old joined the thak-thak gang and was arrested on June 9 for the looting a pilot of a private airline while he was on his way to the IGIA Airport near the IIT-Delhi flyover.

Silva had earlier been arrested on March 2 by the Ambedkar Nagar police in connection with a snatching case, following which he was lodged in the Tihar Jail. Silva is not the only petty criminal to take advantage of getting parole because of the coronavirus and taking to crime again. According to the Delhi Police, the state government released about 2,500 prisoners, a mix of those involved in heinous crimes, repeated offenders and petty criminals. 

Of them, about 200 have been rearrested for small crimes in the past few weeks. The South East district police alone have arrested 13 persons out on parole till June 16. In Rohini district, 10 persons released on bail and parole have been arrested again for petty thefts. Another petty criminal is Sheikh Naushad, 28. He was re-arrested by the Bhalaswa Dairy police in Outer North District under the Arms Act for robbery, snatching and looting people on the road at gun point. The police recovered one country made pistol and some ammunition from his house. 

Naushad had been arrested in 2016 for robbery and dealing in stolen property. He was freed on parole in April because of the pandemic. After his release he got addicted to drugs and ganja and when his family refused to provide him money, he started robbery again.On Thursday, another criminal released in April was arrested for stealing 900 new mobile phones from Amazon delivery vehicles. His associates were new though, joining the world of crime owing to lack of money, food and unemployment. 

“We are keeping a close surveillance of the criminals released on parole due to Covid-19. During the lockdown we are also witnessing well-educated people involved in delivery of illicit liquor and petty thefts such as snatching, pickpocketing, robbery and auto lifting to meet their daily needs as many of them are unemployed,” said South East district DCP R P Meena. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi jail Delhi crime Delhi theft
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp