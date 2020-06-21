Ranchi Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premlata Agarwal receiving award from the President of India.

Techies develop anti-viral nano-coating for clothes
Scientists at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on Tuesday said they have developed silver nanoparticles that can be applied on clothes and other wearable materials to make them super-hydrophobic. This coating on clothes will destroy micro-organisms, like the novel coronavirus, that come in contact with them. A three-member team headed by Aditya Kumar conducted a successful research on the efficacy of the coating on E.Coli (bacteria) and A.Niger (fungus). He was assisted by Kalpita Nath and Poonam Chauhan. Tests on Covid-19, however, are yet to be conducted, informed a media cell official of IIT (ISM). They, however, are at the final stage of testing the coated cloth for its anti-viral property, specifically for Covid-19, they said.

Jail for spitting in public places
Spitting in public places may land someone in jail for up to six months in Jharkhand. According to a directive issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department, warning people against consumption of tobacco products, especially pan masala and gutkha, “Spitting in public places will be a punishable offence which may lead to up to six months of rigorous imprisonment.” All the concerned authorities, including police, in all 24 districts here have been asked to strictly follow the directive and maintain a vigil on consumption of tobacco products in public places, health officials said.

Land, petrol pumps for martyrs’ kin
The Jharkhand government has decided to give the kin of Galwan martyrs from the state a piece of land and also recommend their names to the Union Petroleum Ministry for allotting petrol pumps. Honouring martyr Ganesh Hansda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “We are proud as well as distressed from within. The state government is with the kin of the martyrs at this time of grief.” Hansda and Kundan Kumar Ojha, hailing from Jharkhand, were among the 20 soldiers who were martyred during the violent attack by China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh on June 17.

Mountaineer’s Padma Shri award stolen

The prestigious Padma Shri Award of leading mountaineer Premalata Agrawal, the first Indian woman to conquer all the seven highest peaks across the globe, was stolen from her house.

The burglars also took away Rs 20,000 in cash, 15 silver coins, and two computer hard disks with them along with the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

The incident took place when the mountaineer and her husband were away from their home and the burglars entered their ground-floor flat through a vent. Premalata, 50, became the first Indian woman ever to conquer the top peaks of all the seven continents, popularly called the ‘Seven Summits’ after climbing Alaska’s McKinley Peak on May 23, 2013.

