SC miffed over improper dress during virtual hearing 

Expressing displeasure over a lawyer who appeared in a virtual hearing in the Supreme Court while lying on bed and wearing a Tshirt, Justice Ravindra Bhat observed that minimum court etiquette should be followed given the public nature of hearings.

The judge however, accepted the apology tendered by the advocate, who said it was inappropriate on his part to make a court appearance, whilst lying on bed dressed in a T-shirt.

“We are all passing through trying times and hearings by virtual courts has become an order of the day. Yet minimum court etiquette in terms of what can be considered decent dress, background, etc should be followed, given the public nature of the hearings,” the apex court said. It was hearing a plea seeking transfer of a case pending in Rewari.