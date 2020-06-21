STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand man's occasional exercise of cleaning up rivers ends up a routine; earns 'riverman' title

Jagdish Negi has been cleaning garbage from Shipra, other rivers for last 5 years; is known as ‘riverman’ for his selfess efforts, reports Vineet Upadhyay.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Over 1,000 volunteers are working along with Negi

Over 1,000 volunteers are working along with Negi | Express

What had started as an occasional exercise has become a daily routine now for 42-year-old Jagdish Negi, a resident of Bhowali town, 15 km west of Nainital town. Negi begins his day with a short walk to Shipra river with a pair of gloves, a net and other equipment for cleaning. He then picks up garbage from the river with the help of residents and disposes it before proceeding for his daily chores. Negi, a contractor by profession, also spreads awareness among the locals about the importance of protecting rivers and proper waste disposal. He earned the title of ‘riverman’ for his continuous efforts to clean rivers, rivulets, canals and other water bodies in the vicinity for the last five years. 

It all began in 2015 when he noticed the pitiable state of Shipra river during his morning walkway. The river which flows alongside ‘Kainchi Dham’, 21 km from Nainital town, known for visits of renowned personalities such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. His efforts led to a reduction of at least 80 per cent garbage in the river. “During the morning walk, I saw the river was choked with garbage. I immediately decided to clean it,” says Negi, who is into the construction business. 

He has participated and initiated number of cleanliness drives for many rivers in the hill state, including river Ganga in Haridwar, Saryu in Bageshwar, Gaula in Haldwani among others.Negi has also spent more than `10 lakh on his cleanliness drive. A graduate from Kumaon University in 1999, Negi struggled saw a tough time early in his life.

He tried a grocery shop, worked as a daily wager, domestic help before settling in the construction business in 2007. In 2016, his brother died by suicide after a loss of `5 crore in the construction business Seeing his passion and enthusiasm, many locals joined him and soon, it became a movement to clean riverbanks. At present, more than 1,000 people are working along with Negi. Now, the group is called ‘Shipra Kalyan Samiti’. 

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Nai village who joined the campaign, says: “I got to know about the work Negi has been doing and decided to contribute join him as a volunteer for the drive.”Negi also goes door-to-door to request people to dispose of garbage in a systematic manner not having a dump in rivers and water bodies. 

Taking a cue from the campaign, the state government decided to include the Shipra river in its project to rejuvenate rivers. Having been awarded various prizes, including ‘Jyotirmath Samman’ by Shankracharya Swarupanand Saraswati in 2017, Negi says these recognitions are just acknowledgement of the fact that the rivers need dire attention.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagdish Negi Uttarakhand river pollution Uttarakhand riverman
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp