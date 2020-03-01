Celebrating Leap Year 2020 with the right food

Express features By

Leap years occur almost every four years. These are years where an extra, or intercalary, a day is added to the end of the shortest month, February. And what’s better than to celebrate it with food? Food joints across the Capital are coming up with offers to celebrate this leap year. Here is a sneak-peek into what they have in store for you. Inderjeet Singh Banga, founder of Pra Pra Prank and Prankster is in a rather joyous mood.

“Let’s enjoy this leap year with exciting offers and food. The coolest and the most happening Prankster – India’s First Food and Brewery Campus celebrates 29 at 29 in 29. One can enjoy Chhole Bhature Doughnuts at Rs 29 only for the weekend ahead at Prankster. A modern take on Chhole Bhature at Prankster is one of the hot sellers.

Doughnuts stuffed with Pindi Chhole served with Chhole Ras and Gajar Mousse brings back nostalgia wrapped in a contemporary makeover. At Pra Pra Prank in Cyber Hub, we have another dish by the name of Kashi Ram Bytes is available for Rs 29 as well.”



Manish Sharma owner of Molecule Air Bar has announced their Leap Year offers.

“The idea of Leap Year at Molecule is all about bringing a leap of discount to your bill. We are offering flat 29 per cent discount,” says Offering a cup of complimentary coffee and tea at their outlets is Vikrant Batra, owner of Cafe Delhi Heights.



“As a brand, we’ve been known for our quirkiness, witty offers and special deals. Leap Year is another such endeavour to maintain the vibe of the brand,” says Batra. Not a fan of hot drinks? Then head over to Warehouse Cafe, Townhouse Cafe and Openhouse Cafe, where they are celebrating the additional day with shots priced at only Rs 29.

“Our customers can enjoy drinking and raising toasts with tasteful shots priced at steal deals of Rs 29,” says restaurateur Priyank Sukhija. Dinesh Arora, the owner of La Roca and Unplugged Courtyard, belives that Leap Year brings a swift change in weather which blossoms only once in four years.



“Hence, we want to bring that blossom change in your outings also. Enjoy special Leap Shot at Rs 29 at La Roca from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Also, one can enjoy a special drink by the name of Twenty Nine at Unplugged Courtyard,” says Arora.



So, head to your favourite food joints and enjoy these special deals that will come once in four years.