Delhi government mulls number for hate complaints

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the messaging application in wake of the communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

Authorities will invoke provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act to take strict action against those who is found circulating hate messages on WhatsApp. The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.



“If anyone receives any such material, he can immediately make a complaint to Delhi government stating the name and number of the person who forwarded that message,” a source said.

The government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints could be made. An official will screen all the complaints and genuine ones will be forwarded to the police for action.



(With PTI inputs)