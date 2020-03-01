Home The Sunday Standard

Devi awards: Woman power lights up the city

And it was the iconic Ray who reminded everyone that there is a devi who resides in the soul of each woman.

Published: 01st March 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

IN THE NAME OF WOMEN: Vidhya Das, Sita Behera, Subhalaxmi Subudhi, Dr S ujata Kar, Sashi Pradhan, Sonali Mishra, Jhulima Mallick, Dutee Chand, Dr S anghamitra Pati, Pratibha Ray, Anshu P ragyan Das, Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group, Debu Patnaik (for Sruti Mohapatra) with Prabhu Chawla and Naveen Patnaik.

IN THE NAME OF WOMEN: Vidhya Das, Sita Behera, Subhalaxmi Subudhi, Dr S ujata Kar, Sashi Pradhan, Sonali Mishra, Jhulima Mallick, Dutee Chand, Dr S anghamitra Pati, Pratibha Ray, Anshu P ragyan Das, Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group, Debu Patnaik (for Sruti Mohapatra) with Prabhu Chawla and Naveen Patnaik.

It was an evening to remember, not merely for the 12 women who were given Devi Awards by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, but also for the cause of women empowerment. Instituted by The New Indian Express, the 19th Devi awards in Bhubaneswar showcased the diversity and strength of the women of Odisha. From legendary writer, Pratibha Ray, to transformer engineer Sita Behera; from super athlete Dutee Chand to miracle baby maker Dr Sujata Kar, women from across fields, classes and communities were represented.

And it was the iconic Ray who reminded everyone that there is a devi who resides in the soul of each woman. As she said: “We worship the Vedas, isn’t it? But, in the Vedas, there is no mention of the word abala for women. Instead, they are referred to as dhwaja (flags) of human society. They are the incarnations of Shakti.’’

THE GAME CHANGERS: Managing Director
of Dalmia Bharat Group Puneet Dalmia
presents a chess set made of green Dalmia
cement to the Chief Minister.

“To be a woman, it is tough. To be in the medical field, for a woman, it is tougher. And, to be a medical researcher, for a woman, it is the toughest. That’s what I have realised,” said Dr Sanghamitra Pati, another recipient of Devi award and Director of Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar. Among other winners, activist Vidhya Das has been working for the most marginalised sections of society while Jhulima Mallick has been leading a crusade against child marriage in her area. Chief Minister Patnaik used the opportunity to reassert his pledge to fight for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

In a brief interaction with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla, the chief minister said, “Our party will continue to press for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. We have done it in Odisha and will certainly push for it in the Lok Sabha.” The Chief Minister presented the Devi Awards to Dr Pratibha Ray, Dutee Chand, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Dr Sujata Kar, Sonali Mishra, Jhulima Mallick, Anshu Pragyan Das, Vidhya Das, Sita Behera, Sashi Pradhan, Subhalaxmi Subudhi and Sruti Mohapatra, who was represented by her brother Debu Patnaik.

Stating that his father and former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik was the first person in the country to have reserved 33 per cent of seats for women in Panchayati raj institutions, the chief minister said his government has taken the policy forward by earmarking 50 per cent of the seats for women at the grassroot-level governance system.

The Odisha Government has launched two flagship programmes for women, the Mission Shakti for empowerment and economic development and Mamata for health, nutrition and welfare of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“Nearly one million women have been covered under these programmes,” he said and congratulated the Devi award winners. In his welcome address, Chawla said the Chief Minister has done many things for empowering women and their economic and social development.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devi Awards Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp