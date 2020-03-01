Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Afghan minister, signs agreements

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday met Afghanistan’s acting Finance Minister Abdul Habib Zadran and Deputy Minister of Transport Mohammad Zekria and witnessed the signing of agreements for road projects being carried out with India’s assistance.



In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remains committed to economic and human resource development partnership with Afghanistan.



“Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Acting Finance Minister Abdul Habib Zadran and Deputy Minister of Transport Mohammad Zekria and witnessed the signing of agreements for road projects in Bamyan and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces of Afghanistan with Indian development assistance,” Kumar said in a tweet.

Shringla on Friday travelled to Kabul and conveyed to the top Afghan leadership India’s unstinted support to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He met President Ashraf Ghani on Friday and handed over to him a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US and the Taliban are set to sign a peace deal at a ceremony in Doha on Saturday which will provide for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan nearly 18 years after their deployment in the country.