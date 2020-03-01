Guwahati Diary: Death of a langur, tattoo festival, cycle expedition and more

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Temple’s last golden langur dies



The last golden langur at the historic Umananda temple, perched on an island of river Brahmaputra, has died. The death was believed to be caused by prolonged loneliness and depression. The golden langur is among the most endangered primate species. The temple became home to the golden langurs in the mid-1980s when a pair of the primate species started living there. It was in 1990 that they gave birth to the first baby. After multiple births over the next decade, their population had risen to about a dozen. However, in due course, most of them died due to disease and other reasons. Three others were translocated to Guwahati Zoo.

Northeast’s maiden tattoo festival



To promote Assam as a tourist destination and professions related to creativity, the first-ever tattoo convention in the Northeast was held in the city recently. The fact that tattoo, a form of body art, which originated in the agrarian and forested landscapes of Northeast, made RIPZ tattoo and piercing, TSTHETIC Progressive Work, and Vicky Communication and Associates to come together and organise a three-day NEON Tattoo festival. “The idea was to create awareness among youngsters and their parents on choosing tattooing as a career,” the organisers said. International tattoo artists such as Dave T from London, Bimal Rai from Nepal and Kate from St. Petersburg, Russia, participated in the fiesta.

Gutsy traffic constable feted



Bishnu Bora, a traffic constable in the city, earned accolades as he went by the rule book to fine a ruling BJP MLA, who had parked his car in a no-parking zone. The police department too took note of his courage. He was felicitated by Additional Director General of Police GP Singh. While visiting the office of chief engineer of the Public Works Department, Duliajan MLA Terosh Gowala had parked his car in a no-parking zone. The act had prompted the traffic constable to wheel-lock the car and fine the MLA. The action left the lawmaker fuming and he allegedly tried to manhandle the constable.

IAF men’s cycle expedition



As a part of its diamond jubilee celebration, the Eastern Air Command organised a 30-member cycle expedition that was flagged off in by AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command Air Marshal RD Mathur at the Air Force Station in Guwahati. The air warriors from different bases were divided into three teams and they set out from Purnea, Chabua and Shillong. The teams were led by Group Captain Rajdeep Singh, Flight Lieutenant K Wisdom and Group Captain R Rex. On their way, the teams interacted with students and motivated them to join the armed forces.