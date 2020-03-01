Home The Sunday Standard

Left to demonstrate during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit

Kolkata had witnessed unprecedented protests and traffic snarls during PM Modi’s visit in January. 
Bengal BJP, however, said they are not bothered by the Left’s plans.

KOLKATA: The Left Front and Left-leaning students’ organisation are all set to stage demonstrations during Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Sunday. The Left bodies had earlier held agitations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kolkata visit.  The supporters will demonstrate at the Kolkata airport and Esplanade with black flags and ‘Go Back’ slogan. 

‘‘Our demonstration will be in protest of the amended Citizenship Act and communal violence in Delhi. The agitation will not be held under the banner of any political party. We will welcome all irrespective their caste, creed and group who support communal harmony and protest against divisive politics,’’ said CP(I)M’s politburo member Mohammad Salim.

‘‘There will be an assembly of 50,000 party supporters at the rally at Shahid Minar ground where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be felicitated,’’ said BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

Three processions will be organised to bring BJP supporters to the rally venue. ‘‘Two rallies will start from Sealdah and Howrah railway stations and the third one will start from in front of the party’s state headquarters on CR Avenue,’’ said a BJP leader.

Police said adequate security arrangement will be made at Esplanade from where the BJP’s rally will pass and the agitators will assemble.

No ‘One Ration Card’ scheme in Bengal

The West Bengal government has decided to opt-out of the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme due to ‘‘differences of opinion’’ with the central government, said an official of the Mamata Banerjee’s government.

‘‘We have not received any official communication from the central government in connection with the scheme. There is no question of joining the scheme,’’ said the state food and supplies minister Jyotiprira Mallick. Citing differences of opinion, Mallick said the state government already spent Rs 200 crore for issuing digital ration card.

