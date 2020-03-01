Police probe into Delhi violence one-sided, says Congress

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday accused the police of carrying out a “one-sided” investigation into the violence in Delhi and urged the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all such cases in which protesters and activists were being slapped with serious charges.Party senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also said the situation is far from normal and an atmosphere of fear is still prevailing in the national capital.

Sharma alleged that the police “which allowed Delhi to burn for four days” is carrying out a “one-sided” investigation. He said in the name of action it should be seen against whom the action is being taken.

“What is the definition of hate speech? The speeches made by the BJP leaders have not hated speeches and the protests and ‘dharnas’ by citizens are a threat to society as per the cases registered,” he told reporters.



“Shockingly, as per FIR in cases against a group of people and an organisation which is called united against hate... for having said in a speech that ‘we shall not get up or give up our protest even if we have to die for that’, Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, attempt to murder, is slapped, and the people being held without bail,” Sharma said.



“We urge the SC to take cognisance of all these cases and appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all these cases where people are being framed and put in jails,” he said.

An amicus curia assists a court by offering information, expertise or insight that has a bearing on the case. “The Supreme Court is the custodian of the Constitution. The delays don’t help. The entire world is watching this country, it is time that the SC intervenes,” he said.

‘Political parties rubbing salt into wounds of victims’



Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said some political parties and “professional provokers” were rubbing salt into the wounds of those affected by the communal riots, but harmony will prevail.



