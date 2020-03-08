Home The Sunday Standard

Coronavirus effect: Toy sales hit by import duty hike and supply disruption

Sale of toys have dropped by 25% after the government imposed higher import duties 

Faced with a double whammy of import duty hike and supply disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the $1.5 billion toy industry in India is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis.

Sales have declined by a quarter in February, compared to a year ago, due to an increase in toy prices after a duty hike was announced in the Union Budget.

“Sales have dropped by 25 per cent after high import duties were imposed in the Budget. As an effect, several traders have also shut their shops, primarily in the metros where rentals are high, leading to scarcity of toys,” Rehan Dhorajiwala, a member of United Toys Association (UTA) told this publication.

The association, which has over 1,200 members, said that the duty hike, from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, was being introduced to support local manufacturers as part of the Centre’s Make in India initiative; but in reality, imported toys have a far greater demand and are more sophisticated than country made products.

While there is no way to corroborate the exact numbers as the industry is largely unorganised, what is known is that India imported toys worth Rs 2,127 crore in 2018-19.

“The industry saw 20 per cent decline in sales last year due to the economic slowdown and were just recovering from it when the duty hike was announced. Now, there is also uncertainty over imports from China due to the coronavirus. Though it might not have a huge impact, a mismatch in demand and supply is likely in the short term,” he said.

Of the total imports, nearly Rs 1,828 crore, or 90 per cent, was from China in 2018-19. 

Another Rs 93 crore worth of toys came from Hong Kong during the same time, followed by countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka which are also significant sources of such products for Indian retailers.

To voice their concern, traders, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers have joined hands to create the All India Toys Federation (AITF).

“The import duty on foreign toys is a direct attack on the development of Indian children, denying them the right to play, learn and grow. The toy industry trends change faster than the fashion industry and our current manufacturing capabilities can support only 15 per cent of demand for toys while the rest comes through imports.

The hike in duties on toys can make them unaffordable for customers,” said Farooq Shabdi, President of UTA.

That apart, lack of skill, quality, research and development and infrastructure is also a concern. So far, the UTA, along with 24 other toy associations from across the country, have joined the AITF, with more associations likely to follow suit.

