Eye on bigger market share, Usha launches new range of products

Leading consumer durables brand USHA International aims to increase its market share both geographically and numerically by 2022.

Leading consumer durables brand USHA International aims to increase its market share both geographically and numerically by 2022. In order to achieve this target, the company has launched an innovative range of 67 new home appliances across categories.

Along with strengthening its existing product portfolio, the brand has chalked out a strategy for deeper penetration of rural markets.

On a priority basis, the brand will focus on strengthening distribution in the rural regions with a population below one lakh.

The company believes tapping these markets will drive its growth.

The research and development division will also be given more focus to help the company create innovative products to meet the modern-day appliances need of the consumers.

Saurabh Baishakhia, President Appliances, Usha International, said “Usha is a trusted brand, with an established segment in fans and sewing machines. This launch is a significant move in our aim to consolidate ourselves as the top three in the appliance sector. Our goal this year is to improve the overall consumer experience with enhanced in-store and after-sales service”.

“Each and every product launched by the company addresses a consumer need, keeping the user at the core of our brand philosophy,” he went on to add. Baishakhia also pointed out that the company has a sound presence in the north and eastern India and it now aims to enhance its presence in the Southern region.

He disclosed that in this financial year, the brand is likely to make a growth of about 12-15 per cent, and to continue its high growth momentum in different categories where the new products have been launched.

“The newly launched products are aimed to deliver future-ready technology and convenience to every Indian household. These products span across home and kitchen appliance verticals, including Lustra Gas Cooktops, Induction Cooktops, Thunderbolt and Trienergy Mixer Grinders, Rice Cookers, Colossal Wet Grinders, Air Coolers, Smart Irons and more,” Baishakhia said.

The company is also premiumising its products to meet the needs of premium category customers. Giving special attention to aesthetics, a range of kitchen appliances in vibrant colours has also been launched.

67 new appliances launched
12-15% growth expected this fiscal
1 lakh Population of villages in focus

