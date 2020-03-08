Kompanero banks on aged leather look to drive business

Jonathan Ananda By

Homegrown leather accessories and fashion major Kompanero is planning to continue its aggressive expansion in the domestic and international market, with the chief executive officer and founder Indranath Sengupta disclosing that the company plans to venture into the mecca of high-fashion -- France -- this year. Founded in 2014 by Indranath Sengupta and Aloke Sengupta, Kompanero is a family-run business currently headquartered in Kolkata.

The brand has positioned itself as an exclusive retailer of leather products with its distinctive ‘weathered look’. “In around 2012-13, when there was a steady increase in the rise of synthetic leather look-alikes, we began searching for a new product where the risk of duplication would not be a factor,” Indranath recalled, speaking about how the brand developed its unique edge.

“We began experimenting with leather bags and an aging process because synthetics cannot be aged. Once we showcased the product in Europe and saw the response it got, we doubled down on this,” he said, “we stopped everything else to take this up”.

The company has spent the six years since growing at a fast clip, with Sengupta pointing out that topline revenues have been growing around 40-60 per cent every year.

“Our Kompanero business is EBITDA break-even in India currently, and is very profitable in our overseas markets,” he said. The company’s biggest international market is Australia and New Zealand, where it is present across 400-500 stores.

According to the CEO, its international markets are not very capital intensive, unlike India, since their distribution network is extremely strong. In India, the company is in the process of expanding our network of exclusive stores, since that is a factor in attracting footfall.

“We have over 30 stores in India, spread over most major airports for instance,” Sengupta said. Going forward, the company is planning to continue breaking into markets it has little presence in overseas.

“We want to break into new markets every year. France is something we are looking at this year,” said Sengupta, pointing out that the company also introduces products in new segments every year.

Brand embarks on an expansion spree

Over the course of five years, Kompanero has grown its network to include 27 exclusive brand outlets in premium malls and airports pan-India.

It has a strong international presence, currently in over 1000 stores across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, with a growing reach in South Korea, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, etc.