Home The Sunday Standard

Kompanero banks on aged leather look to drive business

“We began experimenting with leather bags and an aging process because synthetics cannot be aged.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Homegrown leather accessories and fashion major Kompanero is planning to continue its aggressive expansion in the domestic and international market, with the chief executive officer and founder Indranath Sengupta disclosing that the company plans to venture into the mecca of high-fashion -- France -- this year. Founded in 2014 by Indranath Sengupta and Aloke Sengupta, Kompanero is a family-run business currently headquartered in Kolkata.

The brand has positioned itself as an exclusive retailer of leather products with its distinctive ‘weathered look’. “In around 2012-13, when there was a steady increase in the rise of synthetic leather look-alikes, we began searching for a new product where the risk of duplication would not be a factor,” Indranath recalled, speaking about how the brand developed its unique edge. 

“We began experimenting with leather bags and an aging process because synthetics cannot be aged. Once we showcased the product in Europe and saw the response it got, we doubled down on this,” he said, “we stopped everything else to take this up”.

The company has spent the six years since growing at a fast clip, with Sengupta pointing out that topline revenues have been growing around 40-60 per cent every year.

“Our Kompanero business is EBITDA break-even in India currently, and is very profitable in our overseas markets,” he said. The company’s biggest international market is Australia and New Zealand, where it is present across 400-500 stores. 

According to the CEO, its international markets are not very capital intensive, unlike India, since their distribution network is extremely strong. In India, the company is in the process of expanding our network of exclusive stores, since that is a factor in attracting footfall. 

“We have over 30 stores in India, spread over most major airports for instance,” Sengupta said. Going forward, the company is planning to continue breaking into markets it has little presence in overseas.

“We want to break into new markets every year. France is something we are looking at this year,” said Sengupta, pointing out that the company also introduces products in new segments every year. 

Brand embarks on an expansion spree

Over the course of five years, Kompanero has grown its network to include 27 exclusive brand outlets in premium malls and airports pan-India.

It has a strong international presence, currently in over 1000 stores across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, with a growing reach in South Korea, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp