Relief elusive, state-owned telecom firm BSNL’s loss swells by 2.5 times

NEW DELHI: The government’s relief package proves elusive even as state-owned telecom firm BSNL’s loss swelled by over 2.5 times during the April-December 2019 period.

“BSNL has informed that its total accumulated loss during the current financial year i.e. 2019-20 (upto December 31, 2019) is Rs 39,089 crore,” Minister of State for Telecommunications Sanjay Dhotre has informed Parliament. The public sector telecom firm had recorded a loss of Rs 14,904 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.

In October, the Centre had approved a Rs 68,751-crore revival package for loss-making BSNL and MTNL, including 4G spectrum allocation and Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds to meet the immediate capital requirement of both the companies, 4G spectrum allocation worth Rs 20,140 crore; Rs 29,937 crore for VRS covering 50 per cent of their employees; and Rs 3,674 crore for goods and services tax that will be levied on the allocation of radio waves.

The Cabinet also drew up a timeline to merge the two firms. Monetising real estate assets worth Rs 37,500 crore is part of the overall relief package that would be used to retire debts, upgrade networks and offer a VRS.

Over 78,300 BSNL employees and 14,378 at MTNL have opted for VRS, which is expected to significantly cut financial burden from both the firms.

The telco, which generally pays salaries on the last working day of a month, had paid December salaries on February 15. January salary to its employees were to be paid by the first week of March.

“BSNL intends to credit January salary before March 9 and wages for February by March-end. But this does not mean that the company is able to streamline salary payments every month,” said an official, adding internal collection in January was about Rs 1,300 crore.

BSNL has already spent Rs 2,600 crore in February for maintenance, rent, electricity and to clear dues of personnel who had opted for the VRS.

Rs 39,089 cr was the total accumulated loss of BSNL till December 31, FY20