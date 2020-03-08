Home The Sunday Standard

The road ahead for crisis-hit Yes Bank after its recast plan with SBI

Unarguably, the rescue act will go down in the Indian banking history for its shortest conception and implementation time.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:47 AM

Yes Bank branch

Yes Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

HYDERABAD: The proposed SBI-Yes Bank recast plan is being shoehorned to restore normalcy at the beleaguered private lender.

Unarguably, the rescue act will go down in the Indian banking history for its shortest conception and implementation time. For now, the reconstruction scheme needs to put more meat on the bones as SBI’s initial investment commitment of Rs 2,450 crore appears tiny.

On the last count, Yes Bank’s previous management, until its last days, mounted a frantic search for a fund in excess of $2 billion.

Last Friday, the RBI’s draft recast plan altered the lender’s authorised capital to Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 800 crore now.

The number of shares too are raised to 2,500 crore from the current 300 crore, of which issued shares are 255 crore.

The face value of each share is Rs 2 and RBI’s recast proposal mandates SBI to pick up stake at not less than Rs 10 per share, translating to a premium of Rs 8 per share.

On Saturday, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said his bank can invest a maximum of Rs 10,000 crore, though the initial investment will be Rs 2,450 crore to pick up 245 crore shares (at Rs 10 per share). This translates to roughly 49 per cent stake of the total issued shares, which will stand at 500 crore.

What’s unclear is the price at which other investors will come in. If it is at Rs 10 per share, it’ll imply massive erosion in Yes Bank’s book value and retail investors, who are now holding much of the bank’s stock, will be severely affected.

Meanwhile, Kumar also hinted that SBI will drive the first tranche of investments, the basic purpose of which is to shore up investor confidence and give it a sense of stability. And if the need arises, SBI will subscribe to the next round of capital raising too, but it hopes overseas and domestic investors would syndicate to the next tranche.

The success of the second round depends on the quality of Yes Bank’s balance sheet and the extent of stressed assets. The bank will announce its Q3 results next Saturday.

But, analysts feel that liquidity isn’t an issue for Yes Bank even though SBI’s proposed capital infusion is small. That’s because the bank is writing off Additional Tier-I bonds in excess of Rs 8,800 crore. 

“The write-off by itself implies capital infusion by that much amount. Also, Yes bank has a net worth of Rs 28,000 crore. Together, it has the ability to make provisions and still have adequate capital,” an official told TMS.

Lastly, a turnaround requires more than just capital. Kumar said the bank can appoint an MD & CEO and two nominee directors on the board, but analysts feel Yes bank’s culture will be diluted.

Its aggressive lending strategy and technology focus was till recently considered to be one of the best, but with the unexpected change of guard, the future business growth roadmap hangs in balance.

