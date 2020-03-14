STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A sneak peak into the lives of expat women

Dhabi  Heights , portraying glamourous expatriate stories in the ‘City of Gold’, was launched at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place recently.

(Left to right) Journalist Sharmila Bhowmick, author Aditi Chakraborty and Mrs Asia-Pacific Shivani Sharma Singh

Dhabi  Heights , portraying glamourous expatriate stories in the ‘City of Gold’, was launched at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place recently. Au t h o red by A d i t i Chakraborty, this collection of four stories takes a peek into the lives of the residents of the much sought after address in Dubai, Dubai Heights, and the unconventional relationships these people have. Told through the lives of its protagonists Simona, Lavanya, Elaina and Priyanka, the book compels one to think if the chances they took were worth it? More importantly, did they become achievers or losers by taking chances? The author doesn’t answer that, she has left it for the readers to decide.

The book launch event, organised by Jashn event management and promoters, was followed by a panel discussion with Mrs Asia-Pacific Shivani Sharma Singh and journalist Sharmila Bhowmick. The conversation highlighted the chances that contemporary women are willing to take to explore a medley of possibilities. “They may not have got these opportunities, while living in their homeland,” observed Singh. “Chakraborty aims to portray the complexity of contemporary living and transient societies that dissect every action into multiple interpretations, and hence, establishes a continuous process that is hauntingly real in life,” remarked Bhowmick, after reading an excerpt from the book.

A management graduate, who dabbled into media for some time, before plunging fullfledged into education, designing curricula, Chakraborty herself has been stationed in Dubai for last two years. “Though I have been working in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for nine years now, the last two years saw me stationed in Dubai and that is how these stories came about,” says the author. “Once you start living in a city, you encounter a whole lot of different experiences. This is what I have tried to bring fore through the book. The stories are of women of different age group and the experiences peculiar to those,” she informs.

