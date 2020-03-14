Kolkata Diary 

Pranab Mondal By

New water treatment plant A water treatment plant capable of increasing the overall production of Palta waterworks, which supplies potable to more than half of Kolkata, was inaugurated two days ago. The plant is producing 20 million gallon daily for the eastern metropolis. The additional production will benefit the waterscarce pockets in north, central and a small portion of south Kolkata. The new plant was built after an old one became defunct and had to be dismantled, a senior engineer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

NRC ‘ghost’ spooks villagers A four-member team from the Survey of India was detained for an hour and prevented from conducting field-work in East Budwan’s Galsi as villagers suspected they were doing the groundwork for a National Register of Citizenslike exercise. This was first such incident in Bengal in which a central government employees were prevented from carrying out their fieldwork over NRC fear. The Survey of India is engaged in national survey and mapping. Local villagers forced the four employees to delete all the photographs that had taken during the course of fieldwork. Later, the police came and rescued them. Incidentally, the NRC is a highly divided issue in West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to allow it under her rule.

Self-defence classes for girls, women Tejashwini, a Kolkata Police initiative to train women on self-defence, will be held every month, instead of once a year. The city police have already trained over 700 girls and women as part of the five-day unarmed combat training programme. As many as 289 girls and women, aged 12 to 40, had enrolled in the latest session of the event held from March 4 to 8. School and college students, doctors, bankers and homemakers had all enrolled for the course.

Safety first in times of corona Priests at Roman Catholic churches have been asked to avoid blessing the people on the forehead and visitors have been advised not to kiss or touch statues as precaution against coronavirus. Archbishop Thomas D’Souza sent a circular to churches and institutions in the archdiocese of Kolkata to contain the spread of coronavirus. The circular has separate directives for priests and all others. “Refrain from kissing/ touching statues….Avoid seeking blessing from priests on the forehead, even in sickness or physical ailment,’’ says the section meant for visitors.