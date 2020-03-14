Short courses for long term goals

EXPRESS F EATURES By

As Indira Gandhi National Cultural Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) gears up to welcome new batches for their shortterm certificate courses, we look at a bigger picture about the courses and how students can benefit from them. According to Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, the five courses offered include Documentary and Ethnographic Film Making, Screenwriting, Research Methodology, Folklore and Intangible Cultural Heritage and Indian Knowledge Traditions; these provide an opportunity for the professionals.

He says, “Such courses always help to upgrade the existing knowledge base for respective individuals. For example, someone working in TV can enhance their skills through screenwriting, and in addition to their job can also venture into script writing for films,” adding, “The Folklore and Intangible Cultural Heritage is very good as it introduces you to India’s richness in terms of folk and tribal arts. Even the Research Methodology course helps students get an idea on the facets involving an in-depth analysis of a particular topic.”

Talking about the second batch, Shruti Nagpal, Deputy Controller, Media Centre, IGNCA, informs that people from diverse backgrounds joined various courses offered at the centre. She says, “Students from diverse areas such as Finance, Human Resource, Journalism, Anthropology and Art Research opt for these courses. Our primary focus is to maintain a healthy mix of theory and practice, while creating a sense of visual aesthetics, especially in critical theory of ethnographic films.

This journey has been exciting and enriching for all of us and we are eagerly waiting for the third batch.” Dr Rohan Kumar, who is engaged with energy and environment domain, was a student in the second batch of Documentary and Ethnographic Film Making. His long term goal is to develop smart villages in the country. He says, “The ethnographic part of the course has helped me to develop an approach to engage with rural communities. I realised that it takes a lot of time and effort to implement such projects in rural communities, as often lack of cultural understanding proves to be the main hurdle.”

He further adds, “Documentaries show the successful technology intervention in different communities while taking care of their cultural heritage, can prove to be a helpful tool in such respect. Awareness can be created among stakeholders by showcasing successful case studies through documentaries. The course has helped me understand varied aspects of documentary filmmaking and I am confident that the knowledge gained through this course will help me to achieve my long term goals.” The last date for application is March 16.