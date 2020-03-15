STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s second Rajya Sabha nominee in Rajasthan creates buzz

Onkar Singh Lakhawat

Onkar Singh Lakhawat

JAIPUR/RANCHI:  The BJP in Rajasthan has surprised many with its strategy for nominating candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats are to be held on 26th March. Considering the number of MLAs of both the parties in the assembly, victory for the Congress on 2 seats and BJP on 1 seat is certain. But by nominating Onkar Singh Lakhawat as the second candidate after Rajendra Gehlot, the BJP has created a buzz in the political corridors of Rajasthan.

Although for the Rajya Sabha polls, MLAs are tied to whips from the party and since there is virtually open voting, chances of cross-voting are limited. But given the dissatisfaction within the Congress at present, the BJP has decided to field Lakhawat. “We have fielded our candidate with this expectation because apart from Congress, there are other parties who are angry with the government. We will do our best and move forward based on dissent against the Gehlot government,” BJP state president Satish Poonia said. On Friday, candidates of both Congress and BJP parties filed their nomination papers.

In Jharkhand, BJP nominee Deepak Prakash got support of two AJSU MLAs and as many independents Meanwhile, JMM patriarch is all set to become a Rajya Sabha member for the third time as he filed his nomination as candidate. But Congress nominee Shahjada Anwar was in for suprise as independent MLA from East Jamshedpur, Saryu Roy, declared that he will not vote for Anwar.

