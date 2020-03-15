STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Corona scare: Chhatrasal Stadium closed

Around 200 wrestlers, including Tokyo-bound wrestlers, stay at the Chhatrasal Akhada for training while 100-odd join them on a daily basis.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : A day after Delhi reported India’s second death case due to the novel coronavirus, Chhatrasal Stadium authorities have decided to shut down the wrestling academy until March 31 as a precautionary measure. The iconic venue has produced renowned wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist. Around 200 wrestlers, including Tokyo-bound wrestlers, stay at the Chhatrasal Akhada for training while 100-odd join them on a daily basis.

“We are following the advisory of the Delhi government and decided to close our premises until March 31 as of now,” Sushil told this daily. “I will train here but my coach is stuck in Russia and our training in Russia too has been cancelled. As of now, I will continue training here.” Sushil also said that health advisory on sanitation is being adhered to very strictly at his academy.

“We have sanitisers and masks but more importantly we have told the boys, who are here to maintain strict hygiene,” he said. Sushil’s coach Satpal said some 30-odd wrestlers would be staying back as their tournaments are in the next few months. “They will continue training in a sanitised atmosphere,” he said.

“As for the rest of the students, they won’t stay in the hostel.” Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who have qualified for the Olympics, too were training at the venue. Though the wrestlers said they would join the national camp in Sonepat, Satpal said a final decision would be taken later.

Iconic Akhada Around 200 wrestlers, including Tokyo-bound wrestlers, stay at the iconic Chhatrasal Akhada for training while 100-odd join them daily . The venue has produced wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, a 2-time Olympic medallist.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp