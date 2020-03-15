Corona scare: Chhatrasal Stadium closed

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI : A day after Delhi reported India’s second death case due to the novel coronavirus, Chhatrasal Stadium authorities have decided to shut down the wrestling academy until March 31 as a precautionary measure. The iconic venue has produced renowned wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist. Around 200 wrestlers, including Tokyo-bound wrestlers, stay at the Chhatrasal Akhada for training while 100-odd join them on a daily basis.

“We are following the advisory of the Delhi government and decided to close our premises until March 31 as of now,” Sushil told this daily. “I will train here but my coach is stuck in Russia and our training in Russia too has been cancelled. As of now, I will continue training here.” Sushil also said that health advisory on sanitation is being adhered to very strictly at his academy.

“We have sanitisers and masks but more importantly we have told the boys, who are here to maintain strict hygiene,” he said. Sushil’s coach Satpal said some 30-odd wrestlers would be staying back as their tournaments are in the next few months. “They will continue training in a sanitised atmosphere,” he said.

“As for the rest of the students, they won’t stay in the hostel.” Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who have qualified for the Olympics, too were training at the venue. Though the wrestlers said they would join the national camp in Sonepat, Satpal said a final decision would be taken later.

