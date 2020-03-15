STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Elderly patients with heart problems at higher risk

Patients  having morbid symptoms such as heart problems and diabetes have less chances of recovery if diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi

A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Patients having morbid symptoms such as heart problems and diabetes have less chances of recovery if diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. On Friday, a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi succumbed to Covid-19, first death owing to the virus in the national capital and second in the country. The woman is the mother of a 46-year-old male who was earlier found Covid-19 positive with a travel history to Japan, Geneva and Italy.

“She was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8. Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID19. Since March 9 she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi,” said a statement by the Union Health Ministry.

“People aged above 50 with heart issues and diabetes are at higher risks of getting infected with the disease. The immunity remains low and therefore chances of recovering are rare,” Cardiologist Dr Preeti Gupta, from the Safdarjung Hospital noted. According to Gupta, the only way to avoid getting infected is adopting preventive measures which include personal hygiene, maintaining distance from strangers, washing hands repeatedly and staying indoors as much possible.

“For elders, total lockdown is advisable and avoid unnecessary travel. Because once diagnosed, then chances of survival are very less,” she added. The Delhi government has also implemented The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 regulations under which all Hospitals (Government & Private) is to have Flu comers for screening of suspected cases COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease 2019) and no laboratory has been authorised to take or test samples for COVID-19 in Delhi.

