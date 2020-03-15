STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Digital deep clean

Make sure you delete stuff from the ‘Recently Deleted’ folders on your phone to clear storage space.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

Dhwani Gambhir is the Founder of Soul Speak and a Life Coach, with expertise in self-development, meditation and alternative healing. She can be reached on Instagram: @soulspeak_in

QUESTION: I want to download a new app, but my phone storage is full. This seems to happen all the time. I don’t even know what all stuff my phone has! How can I keep my phone more organised?

ANSWER: It’s not just you. Many people face this problem because there’s so much information and data overload these days. What you need to do is engage in some digital de-cluttering. Generally, maximum space is taken up by the videos and photos we have stored. With social media and excellent cameras in hand, we have innumerable clicks and memories stored even though we may not want to revisit them. There are a few apps to help you delete duplicate and blurry photos, and organise your photos better. These are Remove Master for Camera Roll, Remo and Smart Cleaner for iPhone or Gallery Doctor, Google’s Files Go and Clean Master for android phones.

Make sure you delete stuff from the ‘Recently Deleted’ folders on your phone to clear storage space. To free storage instantly, you can delete apps that you hardly use or have never used before. You can always re-install these in case you need them. Now let’s dive in and work on clearing the clutter so that it doesn’t keep resurfacing. Be smart. Instead of resorting to last -minute forced clean-ups, I recommend that you review your phone from time to time and keep it well organised.

This not only saves storage; it improves battery performance and helps maximise utility. You don’t need to specially take out time to do this, even five minutes can make a huge difference. Take out some time while you’re commuting or in waiting rooms, before logging on to social media or surfing the Internet. Make use of the search, sort or filter tools, and find files or media to delete and organise into folders.

You can backup photos, music, documents on your laptop or on cloud storage and keep only the best or most needed ones handy in your phone. I always consider de-cluttering as a great way to work inside out, and outwards in. When done with intention and awareness, it can help clear energy blockages, and change the way we organise and perform in daily life.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp