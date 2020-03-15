Digital deep clean

Dhwani Gambhir is the Founder of Soul Speak and a Life Coach, with expertise in self-development, meditation and alternative healing. She can be reached on Instagram: @soulspeak_in

QUESTION: I want to download a new app, but my phone storage is full. This seems to happen all the time. I don’t even know what all stuff my phone has! How can I keep my phone more organised?

ANSWER: It’s not just you. Many people face this problem because there’s so much information and data overload these days. What you need to do is engage in some digital de-cluttering. Generally, maximum space is taken up by the videos and photos we have stored. With social media and excellent cameras in hand, we have innumerable clicks and memories stored even though we may not want to revisit them. There are a few apps to help you delete duplicate and blurry photos, and organise your photos better. These are Remove Master for Camera Roll, Remo and Smart Cleaner for iPhone or Gallery Doctor, Google’s Files Go and Clean Master for android phones.

Make sure you delete stuff from the ‘Recently Deleted’ folders on your phone to clear storage space. To free storage instantly, you can delete apps that you hardly use or have never used before. You can always re-install these in case you need them. Now let’s dive in and work on clearing the clutter so that it doesn’t keep resurfacing. Be smart. Instead of resorting to last -minute forced clean-ups, I recommend that you review your phone from time to time and keep it well organised.

This not only saves storage; it improves battery performance and helps maximise utility. You don’t need to specially take out time to do this, even five minutes can make a huge difference. Take out some time while you’re commuting or in waiting rooms, before logging on to social media or surfing the Internet. Make use of the search, sort or filter tools, and find files or media to delete and organise into folders.

You can backup photos, music, documents on your laptop or on cloud storage and keep only the best or most needed ones handy in your phone. I always consider de-cluttering as a great way to work inside out, and outwards in. When done with intention and awareness, it can help clear energy blockages, and change the way we organise and perform in daily life.