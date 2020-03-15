I was always open to opportunities, says Milind Soman

EXPRESS F EATURES By

The whole of India and the world has been witnessing the journey of Milind Soman for many years now. The renowned actor and model, in the recent past, has also contributed greatly to the cause of fitness by organising Pinkathon, a marathon that vouches for better health for women, breast cancer in particular. In his newly-launched book, Made in India: A Memoir, the marathon-runner familiarises the reader with various stages in his life and advocates the need of having an active fitness routine. Every chapter of the book precedes with his meditations on running, being noted by the actor in the act itself.

“While thinking about the structure of the book, I wanted to portray the metaphor in my life. And running was the one. In 2009, I ran my first full marathon and I felt that running through the 42 km stretch was the only thing where I had put some kind of struggle. I pushed myself in this facet of my life,” he says. It appears that Soman found a certain peace in the act of running.

He says, “With every pace, I knew what I was thinking, I articulated that in the book. The chapters convey the essence of my thoughts and thoughts come and go. While running, they may be about the area I grew up at in Shivaji Park, gardens I came across or maybe a cat which just crossed the road.”

The actor who found love post 50 says that he wasn’t sure about his career but believed in tapping every opportunity that presented itself to him. He says, “As all four of my grandparents were doctors, my parents too, wanted me to go into the academics. But I wanted to be a zookeeper. My point is, youngsters are not really sure about what they want to do in their lives, especially now when they are presented with limitless choices.”

He further adds, “When I was given an opportunity in modelling, I didn’t even know that this is a kind of profession and people are paid here. I was always open to opportunities. I believe opportunities come to everyone and it is unto you on how do you explore that particular chance. I believe I had a mind of an explorer.”

MADE IN INDIA: A MEMOIR

Pages: 256

Price: J399

Publisher: Penguin Books