Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs on temple run for divine support

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Under threat from their own rebel colleagues, Congress ministers and MLAs are rushing to temples for divine intervention in ending their ‘misery’ of an intense power struggle. While the 80-odd Congress and allied independent MLAs in Jaipur have offered prayers at temples in Sikar and Dausa districts, public relations and law minister PC Sharma performed the special ‘Shatru Vinashak’ havan at the Goddess Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Nalkheda town on Saturday.

Just a few days ago, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP state president VD Sharma had performed special havan at the same temple. The minister tried to play down his visit to the temple for the special havan, saying he had come to take stock of various development works being carried out by the government. “I’m also the minister of religious affairs and spirituality department, so I had come to take stock of government works for devotees.

We are at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple and there is no danger to our government. We still have 121 Congress and allied MLAs and when the floor test is held, we’ll have four-five more legislators in our support,” Sharma said. According to sources, three-four Congress MLAs, presently in Jaipur, could perform special havan at the same temple on Monday. In Rajasthan, the 80-odd Congress and independent MLAsoffered prayers at a temple in Sikar districts on Friday.