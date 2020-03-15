STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs on temple run for divine support

Just a few days ago, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP state president VD Sharma had performed special havan at the same temple.

Published: 15th March 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister PC Sharma dressed in white kurta performing havan at Goddess Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister PC Sharma dressed in white kurta performing havan at Goddess Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district on Saturday.

BHOPAL:  Under threat from their own rebel colleagues, Congress ministers and MLAs are rushing to temples for divine intervention in ending their ‘misery’ of an intense power struggle. While the 80-odd Congress and allied independent MLAs in Jaipur have offered prayers at temples in Sikar and Dausa districts, public relations and law minister PC Sharma performed the special ‘Shatru Vinashak’ havan at the Goddess Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Nalkheda town on Saturday.

Just a few days ago, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP state president VD Sharma had performed special havan at the same temple. The minister tried to play down his visit to the temple for the special havan, saying he had come to take stock of various development works being carried out by the government. “I’m also the minister of religious affairs and spirituality department, so I had come to take stock of government works for devotees.

We are at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple and there is no danger to our government. We still have 121 Congress and allied MLAs and when the floor test is held, we’ll have four-five more legislators in our support,” Sharma said. According to sources, three-four Congress MLAs, presently in Jaipur, could perform special havan at the same temple on Monday. In Rajasthan, the 80-odd Congress and independent MLAsoffered prayers at a temple in Sikar districts on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs BJP Kamal Nath
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp