As easy as riding a bike

It is an ideal choice for new trail riders or anyone looking for a comfortable, stable commuter with the ruggedness of a real mountain bike. 

Struder cycle , a subsidiary of Tata International, has launched its new range of bicycles: Gelon.

The Gelon series comes under the mountain biking (MTB) category and boasts five models sporting different sizes.

Each model is loaded with pocket-friendly features. Designed keeping the youth in mind, Gelon is a trail-worthy daily rider, suited for everyday adventures, on and off the trail. It is an ideal choice for new trail riders or anyone looking for a comfortable, stable commuter with the ruggedness of a real mountain bike. 

It is packed with interesting features like a comfortable PU saddle with quick release for height adjustability, grips with palm rest, reflectorised pedals for increased visibility and double-walled alloy rims for the stronger wheelset, double disc brake for impactful braking and alloy steering for durability. 

Commenting on the launch of the Gelon series, Anshul Garg, Head Marketing, Stryder Cycle, said, “Gelon is a new series of products in diverse wheel size segments.

"The specially picked tyres provide better grip over the track. It is equipped with original Shimano gears to provide control over tough terrains. Like our previous models, this one too offers unmatched quality, and innovative features.”

This Gelon series is available at all   Stryder stores. Price starts from   R10,910 (excluding GST).

