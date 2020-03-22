STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Pension doubled, free food for homeless: Kejriwal announces relief measures amid COVID-19 breakout

With restrictions in place, Kejriwal said the AAP govt will arrange meals for the poor at night shelters twice a day.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced several relief measure for city residents especially for economically weaker section-daily wagers and homeless, in view of limited business activities and restrictions being imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

All beneficiaries under public distribution system (PDS) will get free and additional ration for one month. Around 18 lakh families will be covered under the scheme.  

ALSO READ | No gatherings of more than five people, will do Delhi lockdown if needed: Kejriwal on coronavirus

The CM said that the government does not want daily wagers and homeless to suffer due to restrictions hence had decided to distribute free food and enhanced benefits under ration scheme.

“We have decided to provide 50 % more quantity — 7.5 kg instead of fixed quota of five kg — free rations to 72 lakh beneficiaries attached to our ration scheme for one month. The ration will be provided free of cost,” he said at his first online press conference.  

The government will also provide free food twice a day to homeless at night shelters, however, Kejriwal added the offer would not be restricted to occupants of those facilities. 

“We are arranging free lunch and dinner at 220 night shelters for every person,” he said.

All recipients —widows, senior citizens, and disabled — of monthly financial assistance under the government pension scheme will get additional amount equivalent to one month’s annuity.  

“The government has also decided to double the pension under the widow, old-age, and disability pension scheme,” he said.

Besides this, the AAP government has also decided to waive off GST for suspected corona patients quarantined at hotels in Aerocity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID 19 outbreak COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp