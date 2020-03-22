Pension doubled, free food for homeless: Kejriwal announces relief measures amid COVID-19 breakout

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced several relief measure for city residents especially for economically weaker section-daily wagers and homeless, in view of limited business activities and restrictions being imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

All beneficiaries under public distribution system (PDS) will get free and additional ration for one month. Around 18 lakh families will be covered under the scheme.

The CM said that the government does not want daily wagers and homeless to suffer due to restrictions hence had decided to distribute free food and enhanced benefits under ration scheme.

“We have decided to provide 50 % more quantity — 7.5 kg instead of fixed quota of five kg — free rations to 72 lakh beneficiaries attached to our ration scheme for one month. The ration will be provided free of cost,” he said at his first online press conference.

The government will also provide free food twice a day to homeless at night shelters, however, Kejriwal added the offer would not be restricted to occupants of those facilities.

“We are arranging free lunch and dinner at 220 night shelters for every person,” he said.

All recipients —widows, senior citizens, and disabled — of monthly financial assistance under the government pension scheme will get additional amount equivalent to one month’s annuity.

“The government has also decided to double the pension under the widow, old-age, and disability pension scheme,” he said.

Besides this, the AAP government has also decided to waive off GST for suspected corona patients quarantined at hotels in Aerocity.