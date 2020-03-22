STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Product of our environment

Air pollution over industrial regions in China and Europe has visibly reduced, as observed by satellites in orbit, and by most people looking out of their windows.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdowns have led to cleaner air in cities around the world

Lockdowns have led to cleaner air in cities around the world

The canals in Venice have become clearer and clearer over the last several days, due to the water no longer churning in the wash of endless boats that usually jam up the city’s water channels.

While Italians find themselves under a literal lockdown, with everything but the most essential shops shuttered as Covid-19 ravages the Mediterranean nation, its countryside is seeing an unprecedented revitalisation.  

Italy is not alone. As Covid-19 continues to rattle across the globe, planes have been grounded, people are being quarantined indoors, and factories have shut and are no longer belching out pollutants into the environment.

Even as humans ebb the otherwise ceaseless flow of economic activity to try and prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the natural world around the world is breathing a sigh of relief, as it is no longer choking because of it. 

Aly Rashid

Air pollution over industrial regions in China and Europe has visibly reduced, as observed by satellites in orbit, and by most people looking out of their windows.

Australia is also likely to see a drop in emissions, although it’s too early to predict by how much at the moment.

And now with the Americas and South-east Asia also inexorably rolling towards a complete lockdown, AQI levels are expected to further improve in our own backyard, as in that of our Asian and North American compatriots. 

Joanna Van Gruisen is from the UK but has lived in the Indian sub-continent for over 30 years.

She is a wildlife photographer, writer and conservationist, and runs the Sarai at Toria eco-lodge in Panna, Madhya Pradesh (RARE India Community of conscious luxury hotels), with her husband, Dr Raghu Chundawat, who is a conservation biologist.

She says, “The coronavirus shutdown is allowing us to see the deleterious effects of our actions on the world by showing what happens when our “normal” life is disrupted - like the clean skies over China.

It is giving us time to reflect, to learn to live more simply and hopefully to take a new path – one with reduced consumption, and reduced carbon emissions, that lessens the strain on the planet”And, about time too.

As Van Gruisen notes, “Had we taken action in the 1970s and 80s when we began to understand the damage we were doing, the process could have felt evolutionary; by the 21st century it needed a revolution that few could face.  The coronavirus pandemic has now forced that revolution upon us.”

Aly Rashid, Owner of Reni Pani Jungle Lodge in Satpura, chimes in, saying, “The current global impact that COVID-19 has on humans is monumental. But this outbreak has slowed down human activity to such an extent that it has given opportunity for wildlife and nature to flourish in areas dominated by humans. I just hope that this situation teaches us sustainability not just in the short term but also in the long term so that we can practice healthy coexistence going forward.” 

Now that we have the time to actually take a minute, you might notice more chirping birds, perhaps less dust. This is a good moment to remind ourselves it’s not all bad. And that we might just have a bright (green) future.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp