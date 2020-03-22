SC Bar Association requests CJI for four-week vacation from March 23 in wake of coronavirus 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the number of patients of coronavirus rising, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday has requested the Chief Justice of India to consider declaring a four-week vacation for the Supreme Court from March 23.

In an urgent meeting convened today, the bar association has also urged for the Court to consider adjusting the lost working days of the apex court against the scheduled Summer vacation slated to begin in mid-May.

Supreme Court is scheduled to go on summer vacation from May 18 till July 5 during which vacation benches usually take up urgent matters.

The resolution of the SCBA says that further action will be taken after three weeks based on the prevelant situation at the time and has also assured that the executive committee of the SCBA has resolved to help the institution at any point in time as required.

On March 16, the top court has been carrying out restricted functioning with limited benches assembling in the Apex Court to hear only urgent matters.

The Court had also issued circulars advising persons to refrain from coming to the Court unless absolutely required as a measure to prevent crowding in the Court.

Various steps such as thermal screening of entrants, imposing a cap on the number of people entering a courtroom, and making entrants sign self-declaration forms have also been put in place for all those persons who need to enter the Court at this time.

Similarly, another lawyers body — Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also held a meeting and passed a resolution saying considering the seriousness/severity of the present situation.

