STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Communities bond through times of coronavirus lockdown in Delhi

In some localities, people have made a time table for neighbours to come out to their balconies and pray together while maintaining the recommended physical distance from each other.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue outside a Mother dairy booth while maintaining social distancing, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  People in the national capital have been coming up with unique ways to express their solidarity with frontline health workers and one another through these testing times while adhering to the lockdown orders implemented by the government.

In some localities, people have made a time table for neighbours to come out to their balconies and pray together while maintaining the recommended physical distance from each other. 

COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000

“After the lockdown was announced by the PM Modi, we decided to inform our neighbours through word of mouth or through WhatsApp, to be present at the bacony from 7 pm to 8 pm to chant Gayatri Mantra or any other mantra of their choice from the religion they follow,” a woman from South Delhi said.

She said that people from her locality were also lighting candles on the railing of their balconies.  She added that a collective round of applause usually rounds it all up. Another local, Mehak Manzoor of Lajpat Nagar I said that people in the neighbourhood have been coming out to their terraces to play music and fly kites to cut the monotonous routine during the lockdown.

To promote social distancing, Amaan Badyari, a student, has encouraged youngsters of his neighbourhood to limit going outside for essentials through a WhatsApp group. He has also been creating awareness on the importance of staying home.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp