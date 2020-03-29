Communities bond through times of coronavirus lockdown in Delhi

NEW DELHI: People in the national capital have been coming up with unique ways to express their solidarity with frontline health workers and one another through these testing times while adhering to the lockdown orders implemented by the government.

In some localities, people have made a time table for neighbours to come out to their balconies and pray together while maintaining the recommended physical distance from each other.



COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000



“After the lockdown was announced by the PM Modi, we decided to inform our neighbours through word of mouth or through WhatsApp, to be present at the bacony from 7 pm to 8 pm to chant Gayatri Mantra or any other mantra of their choice from the religion they follow,” a woman from South Delhi said.

She said that people from her locality were also lighting candles on the railing of their balconies. She added that a collective round of applause usually rounds it all up. Another local, Mehak Manzoor of Lajpat Nagar I said that people in the neighbourhood have been coming out to their terraces to play music and fly kites to cut the monotonous routine during the lockdown.



To promote social distancing, Amaan Badyari, a student, has encouraged youngsters of his neighbourhood to limit going outside for essentials through a WhatsApp group. He has also been creating awareness on the importance of staying home.