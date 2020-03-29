Complaints of poor service flood coronavirus helpline numbers across states, UTs

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Helplines across India are flooded with complaints about delay in receiving medical help, food supplies, overpriced essentials, and complaints of gatherings. All the states and Union Territories have set up 24x7 control rooms once the countrywide shutdown was imposed on March 25. Bihar has set up multiple control rooms in all districts of the state for lockdown, black-marketing, medical assistance and common purposes. In total, Bihar received 28164 calls on different control rooms and call centres.



Assam has one central helpline number but every district has an independent number too. An official told this newspaper that they were getting 10,000 to 11,000 calls every day. Bengal has a central toll-free helpline number (1070) and separate helplines in each districts. Medical helpline in Jharkhand are receiving more than 12,000 calls every day. Uttarakhand is receiving about 800 calls every day on its helpline. The MHA on Saturday put out a list of phone numbers of all states and UTs.

CONTROL ROOM NUMBER OF STATES & UTs

Andhra Pradesh: 08645246600, 08645- 247185

Arunachal Pradesh: 08257891310, 8974987127,9436074396, 0360-2005160/59

Assam: 03612237219, 94014044617

Bihar: 0612-2217781, 0612-2233806

Chhattisgarh: 0771-282113 Goa: 08322419550

Gujarat: 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914

Haryana: 0172-2545938

Himachal Pradesh: 0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288

Srinagar: 0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295

Jammu: 0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581

Jharkhand: 06512446923

Karnataka: 08022340676

Kerala: 04712364424

Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2441419, 0755-4926892

Maharashtra: 022-22027990

Manipur: 0385-2443441

Meghalaya: 0364-2502098

Mizoram: 0389-2345943

Nagaland: 03702291122

Odisha: 06742534177

Punjab: 01722747798

Rajasthan: 0141-2227296, 2225264, 2385777, 2385776

Sikkim: 03592-201145

Tamil Nadu: 044-28414513 / 28593990

Telangana: 040-23454088

Tripura: 0381-2416045

Uttar Pradesh: 0522-2237515

Uttarakhand: 0135-2710334

West Bengal: 033-22143526

Andaman and Nicobar: 03192234287, 09474280024

Chandigarh: 0172-2704048

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 0260-2642106, 0260-2630304

Daman and Diu: 0260-2230093

Delhi: 011-23831077

Lakshadweep: 04896263742

Puducherry: 04132253407