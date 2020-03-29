Complaints of poor service flood coronavirus helpline numbers across states, UTs

NEW DELHI: Helplines across India are flooded with complaints about delay in receiving medical help, food supplies, overpriced essentials, and complaints of gatherings. All the states and Union Territories have set up 24x7 control rooms once the countrywide shutdown was imposed on March 25. Bihar has set up multiple control rooms in all districts of the state for lockdown, black-marketing, medical assistance and common purposes. In total, Bihar received 28164 calls on different control rooms and call centres.
Assam has one central helpline number but every district has an independent number too. An official told this newspaper that they were getting 10,000 to 11,000 calls every day. Bengal has a central toll-free helpline number (1070) and separate helplines in each districts. Medical helpline in Jharkhand are receiving more than 12,000 calls every day. Uttarakhand is receiving about 800 calls every day on its helpline. The MHA on Saturday put out a list of phone numbers of all states and UTs.
CONTROL ROOM NUMBER OF STATES & UTs
Andhra Pradesh: 08645246600, 08645- 247185
Arunachal Pradesh: 08257891310, 8974987127,9436074396, 0360-2005160/59
Assam: 03612237219, 94014044617
Bihar: 0612-2217781, 0612-2233806
Chhattisgarh: 0771-282113 Goa: 08322419550
Gujarat: 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914
Haryana: 0172-2545938
Himachal Pradesh: 0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288
Srinagar: 0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295
Jammu: 0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581
Jharkhand: 06512446923
Karnataka: 08022340676
Kerala: 04712364424
Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2441419, 0755-4926892
Maharashtra: 022-22027990
Manipur: 0385-2443441
Meghalaya: 0364-2502098
Mizoram: 0389-2345943
Nagaland: 03702291122
Odisha: 06742534177
Punjab: 01722747798
Rajasthan: 0141-2227296, 2225264, 2385777, 2385776
Sikkim: 03592-201145
Tamil Nadu: 044-28414513 / 28593990
Telangana: 040-23454088
Tripura: 0381-2416045
Uttar Pradesh: 0522-2237515
Uttarakhand: 0135-2710334
West Bengal: 033-22143526
Andaman and Nicobar: 03192234287, 09474280024
Chandigarh: 0172-2704048
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 0260-2642106, 0260-2630304
Daman and Diu: 0260-2230093
Delhi: 011-23831077
Lakshadweep: 04896263742
Puducherry: 04132253407