Coronavirus lockdown: PIL seeks help from cops, officials for stranded migrant labourers

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed in the apex court seeking direction to the local administration and police to identify stranded migrant workers and shift them to the nearest government shelter homes with proper food, water, medicines and under medical supervision until the lockdown continues.



Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petitioner, urged the Centre to immediately redress the plight of thousands of migrant workers families walking on foot for hundreds of kilometres without food, water, transport, medicine or shelter.

The top court is likely to take up this matter on March 30. The petition contended that migrant workers, amid this crisis, are jobless and stranded. They are struggling to make ends meet besides fighting social stigma of being labelled ‘virus’ carriers, Srivastava asserted.