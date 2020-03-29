In Punjab, coronavirus helpline numbers get requests for walking dog, chocos for grandson

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Chandigarh Police are finding themselves ‘completely weighed down by quirky calls’ at their control rooms in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. Most calls are for curfew passes and imagined emergencies.



“We are facing a deluge of requests and threats,” said a senior officer, adding “Many of us fear we will lose our sanity if this goes on.” The requests are strange indeed. “A man called up for a curfew pass saying his grandson breaks fast with chocos and chips.

He desperately needed to go out in search since his stocks had evaporated while another wanted one to ensure his morning walk.”



COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000



“Yet another wanted the police to get him a barber home as the city saloons were closed. While one wanted a pass to take his dog for a walk,” a call operator said. A senior government functionary on the condition of anonymity said, “People still don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation. Funny as their requests can be, they tend to get under our skin.”



“While commoners do harass, the VIP culture too persists. Some who know big-wigs call up the control room to impress call handlers with big names before placing weird requests,” he said.



ALSO READ: Walked from Chennai to West Bengal, seven migrants self-isolate on trees to protect family from COVID-19



A deputy commissioner rank officers said, “It’s difficult to maintain social distance on-air since anyone can pick up mobile and call at any hour.” A junior constable on duty picked up an all request wanting permission to put his exercise equipment in the park.

“I cannot live without exercising two-hours a day, said the caller. Off course none of this can be allowed,” he said. Officers say politicians are not too far behind. “They pester us for curfew passes saying they want to review the ground situation. Now, they too have been politely told to lock themselves up,” a harassed officer said.

Sanitizers



Six distilleries in Punjab have supplied 33,000 litres of sanitizer free of cost to government hospitals in Punjab. The sanitizer were made by mixing 96 per cent ethanol, 3 per cent hydrogen peroxide, glyceryl, colour and sterile water, said Food & Drug administration Commissioner K S Pannu