STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

In Punjab, coronavirus helpline numbers get requests for walking dog, chocos for grandson

The Punjab and Chandigarh Police are finding themselves ‘completely weighed down by quirky calls’ at their control rooms in the wake of the 21-day lockdown.

Published: 29th March 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Chandigarh Police are finding themselves ‘completely weighed down by quirky calls’ at their control rooms in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. Most calls are for curfew passes and imagined emergencies.

“We are facing a deluge of requests and threats,” said a senior officer, adding “Many of us fear we will lose our sanity if this goes on.” The requests are strange indeed. “A man called up for a curfew pass saying his grandson breaks fast with chocos and chips.

He desperately needed to go out in search since his stocks had evaporated while another wanted one to ensure his morning walk.”

COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000

“Yet another wanted the police to get him a barber home as the city saloons were closed. While one wanted a pass to take his dog for a walk,” a call operator said. A senior government functionary on the condition of anonymity said, “People still don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation. Funny as their requests can be, they tend to get under our skin.”

“While commoners do harass, the VIP culture too persists. Some who know big-wigs call up the control room to impress call handlers with big names before placing weird requests,” he said.

ALSO READ: Walked from Chennai to West Bengal, seven migrants self-isolate on trees to protect family from COVID-19

A deputy commissioner rank officers said, “It’s difficult to maintain social distance on-air since anyone can pick up mobile and call at any hour.” A junior constable on duty picked up an all request wanting permission to put his exercise equipment in the park.

“I cannot live without exercising two-hours a day, said the caller. Off course none of this can be allowed,” he said. Officers say politicians are not too far behind. “They pester us for curfew passes saying they want to review the ground situation. Now, they too have been politely told to lock themselves up,” a harassed officer said.

Sanitizers

Six distilleries in Punjab have supplied 33,000 litres of sanitizer free of cost to government hospitals in Punjab. The sanitizer were made by mixing 96 per cent ethanol, 3 per cent hydrogen peroxide, glyceryl, colour and sterile water, said Food & Drug administration Commissioner K S Pannu

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp