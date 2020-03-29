Migrant exodus continues as coronavirus lockdown enters day 5

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Despite assurances from the AAP-led state government to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers, the exodus of labourers continued in the national capital. Even on Saturday thousands of migrants moved to their hometowns on foot amid the lockdown due to pandemic coronavirus. Lamenting on the situation, Saif Mohammad, a casual worker from Gurugram and originally from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said, “As we have been running out of stock and no cash, a group has already left for Shahjahanpur. We were 20 people mostly daily wagers stuck in Hayatpur of Gurugram. We want to leave too but do not have enough money. We are seeking help and trying to arrange money to buy bus tickets as we have heard buses are plying from Anand Vihar.”



“The crowds have people of all ages -- from toddlers to 80-year-olds. So, it is quite challenging for us also to take action against them. We have sealed the border, are distributing food and water and are also sensitising them about the consequences of contracting the virus,” a police official said.

“We’ve stopped many people from moving on foot. They have been sensitised about the matter and have been moved to shelter homes and are being provided food packets, safety kits with sanitary pads, medicines, hand sanitisers and gloves. More than a thousand people have been provided with food, water, raw materials and groceries,” he added. Addressing the plight of the migrant workers, Delhi Government and Uttar Pradesh government had arranged about 1,000 buses to help the workers to reach their homes.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is serving lunch and dinner to over four lakh people at more than 800 locations.

Speaking to the media through a digital press conference, he said the government has operationalised 568 Hunger Relief Centres in schools, apart from 238-night shelters. “We can feed lunch and dinner to approximately 4 lakh persons daily,” Kejriwal said. He also said that apart from this, mobile vans are also deployed to arrange food for those who cannot reach the locations.“Although there is some issue, I am expecting that these will be streamlined in a day or so.” The IRCTC also provided free meals to the poor at four prime locations in the capital city i.e. New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Shakurbasti on Saturday.