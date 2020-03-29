STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Migrant exodus continues as coronavirus lockdown enters day 5

The IRCTC also provided free meals to the poor at four prime locations in the capital city i.e. New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Shakurbasti on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of migrants flock on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to board buses for their native villages on Saturday. The lockdown has left daily-wage labourers without any income. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Despite assurances from the AAP-led state government to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers, the exodus of labourers continued in the national capital. Even on Saturday thousands of migrants moved to their hometowns on foot amid the lockdown due to pandemic coronavirus. Lamenting on the situation, Saif Mohammad, a casual worker from Gurugram and originally from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said, “As we have been running out of stock and no cash, a group has already left for Shahjahanpur. We were 20 people mostly daily wagers stuck in Hayatpur of Gurugram. We want to leave too but do not have enough money. We are seeking help and trying to arrange money to buy bus tickets as we have heard buses are plying from Anand Vihar.”

COVID-19 LIVE | India records highest single-day jump, fresh cases in UP, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

“The crowds have people of all ages -- from toddlers to 80-year-olds. So, it is quite challenging for us also to take action against them. We have sealed the border, are distributing food and water and are also sensitising them about the consequences of contracting the virus,” a police official said.

“We’ve stopped many people from moving on foot. They have been sensitised about the matter and have been moved to shelter homes and are being provided food packets, safety kits with sanitary pads, medicines, hand sanitisers and gloves. More than a thousand people have been provided with food, water, raw materials and groceries,” he added. Addressing the plight of the migrant workers, Delhi Government and Uttar Pradesh government had arranged about 1,000 buses to help the workers to reach their homes.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is serving lunch and dinner to over four lakh people at more than 800 locations.

Speaking to the media through a digital press conference, he said the government has operationalised 568 Hunger Relief Centres in schools, apart from 238-night shelters. “We can feed lunch and dinner to approximately 4 lakh persons daily,” Kejriwal said. He also said that apart from this, mobile vans are also deployed to arrange food for those who cannot reach the locations.“Although there is some issue, I am expecting that these will be streamlined in a day or so.” The IRCTC also provided free meals to the poor at four prime locations in the capital city i.e. New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Shakurbasti on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Migrant labourers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp