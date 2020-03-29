STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narendra Modi sets up PM CARES fund, seeks donations to battle coronavirus pandemic

Published: 29th March 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel maintain social distance as they make announcements at a vegetable market in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: On day four of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted PM CARES fund. Prime Minister will be the chairman of the trust, while Union ministers of Defence, Home Affairs and Finance will be the three other members.

The PM said that his office has been receiving requests from innumerable people wishing to donate for relief fund, which can address the immediate challenges posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Modi has said that the PM CARES (Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund will also address similar health challenges in future on the lines of Covid-19.

COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000

“The pandemic Covid-19 has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic situations of millions of people worldwide. The PMO has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency (Covid- 19),” the PMO said.

The PMO further stated that distress situations, whether natural or otherwise, demand expeditious and collective action.

ALSO READ: 39-year-old migrant dies after walking 200 kms, India's first COVID-19 lockdown victim

“The fund will be dedicated to alleviating suffering of those affected, besides mitigating damage to infrastructure and capacities. Building capacities for quick emergency response and effective community resilience is incumbent for which infrastructure and institutional capacity enhancement is essential. Use of new technology and advance research findings also become an inseparable element of such concerted action.”

The fund seemingly is going to be a permanent feature, with the government indicating that it would cater to all kinds of challenges, manmade and nature, by constituting the trust. The PMO stated that people can donate through NEFT transfer or by using digital modes.

