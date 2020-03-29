Patna diary: Online teaching amid coronavirus, home-made masks and more

Rajesh K Thakur By

Bihar-born gulf migrant’s daughter tops exam



Seventeen-year-old Neha Kumari has topped among students of science stream in the Bihar board Class 12 exams, the results for which were recently declared. She is the daughter of Bihar’s Gopalganj-born gulf migrant Om Prakash Giri. , The Bihar School Examination Board said she scored 476 out of 500 marks. Born in Baliwan village, Neha appeared for the examination from Hajarilal Senior Secondary School in February. “I want to become an IPS officer. I am inspired by Gopalganj SP Manoj Kumar Tiwary. I generally study more than seven hours a day,” she said, adding that her father is an electric wielder in Saudi Arab. Neha said she was expecting good marks but had no idea that she will bag the highest marks among lakhs of examinees.

Offer online puja at Mahavir Mandir



Amid the emerging threats of Covid-19 infection, the Patna Mahavir Mandir has started online booking system for devotees who wish to offer ‘naivaidham’ to Lord Hanuman during the lockdown. Secretary of the temple and former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal said one can book for offering the parasad and flowers. “The booked quantity of Naividham will be offered to Lord Hanuman and then delivered to their doorstep by the temple. It will help the devotees remain safe,” he said. Since all places of worship are supposed to be closed it has reduced the footfall at over 300-year-old Mahavir Mandir. The temple has also made live darshan arrangements from 5 am to 11 pm. Seven to eight lakh devotees usually throng the Mahavir temple on the occasion of Ramnavami.

Online teaching amid Corona lockdown



After the Bihar government announced the closure of all schools, colleges and coaching institutes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, several teachers have taken to online teaching. Many teachers were inspired by Darbhanga’s teacher Dr Prem Mohan Mishra of MLSM College, who started online classes on Facebook. He was the first who started classes using Facebook to teach students chemistry. Now, Dr Ravi K Sinha of Hajipur’s RN College is also taking class for English literature. Many schools have resorted to online assignments and live or recorded classes for senior students. Teachers are also sharing activities with their respective classes of other schools.

Unemployed youths sell home-made masks



The outbreak of Covid-19 may be wreaking havoc in the world and different economies, but it has become an opportunity for a large number of unemployed youths in the state. They have started selling home-made masks in large numbers. Mohan Kumar, 30, said that all tailors in lockdown are making masks and selling through unemployed youths. The youths are charging between I40 and I50 for a home-made mask and nearly 10,000 youths are eking out from this retail sale in Bihar, said Md Narool, a tailor, who makes masks.