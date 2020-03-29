STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public schools to be used as shelter homes in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

As a precaution, a representative of a MLA from any particular constituency will be there to make sure that social distancing is practised to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspects a school which is being planned to be converted into a night shelter at Patparganj in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led state government on Saturday decided to convert public schools into temporary shelterhomes for people, mainly migrants, during the coronavirus lockdown. The state government will also provide free food in such schools.

In an earnest appeal to the migrant workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Lockdown should be implemented seriously. If we keep moving, the purpose of lockdown will be wasted. I urged the migrants at the border to come back to Delhi. We even opened night shelters in some of the schools around the border areas.”

COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia even visited a few schools in Ghazipur area near the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to take stock of preparedness. In addition to this, the AAP government has even started supplying ration through 1,000 fair price shops. 

There are around 71 lakh beneficiaries in the national capital who can get 7.5 kgs of free ration. As a precaution, a representative of a MLA from any particular constituency will be there to make sure that social distancing is practised to stop the spread of coronavirus.

