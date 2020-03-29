STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States can now use disaster funds to help migrant labourers stuck due to COVID-19 lockdown

Published: 29th March 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants workers at kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Migrants workers at kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border.(Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to facilitate the availability of money for food, clothing, medical care and temporary accommodation for thousands of migrant workers caught in the lockdown. After a review meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the states were advised to set up relief camps along highways for these workers returning to their states.

COVID-19 LIVE | Two more deaths in India as cases inch towards 1000

In a statement to all chief secretaries, the ministry stated that the facilities can be provided to migrant workers during the lockdown period announced by the PM to combat the coronavirus pandemic. According to the new rules, provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing medical cure etc., will be applicable to the homeless, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures and sheltered in relief camps and other places, a MHA official said.

“As per the directions of PM Narendra Modi, government has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown period,” an official statement quoted Shah as saying. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has again written to states requesting them to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers during this lockdown period, it added. The states were advised to set up of tented accommodation to ensure that migrant workers stay in relief camps till the lockdown orders are in place. “The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing,” it added.

